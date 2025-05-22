Enjoy an evening of opera at the British Club
Enjoy an evening of opera at the British Club

PUBLISHED : 22 May 2025 at 03:30

The Essential Magic Flute. photo courtesy of Bangkok Community Theatre
The Essential Magic Flute. photo courtesy of Bangkok Community Theatre

The Essential Opera Company is back with The Essential Magic Flute featuring magic music and mayhem to the intimate setting of the British Club, Silom 18, tomorrow and Saturday at 6pm.

Held in collaboration with Bangkok Community Theatre, the production will see Prince Tamino set off to rescue the beautiful Pamina from the mysterious Sarastro, armed only with a magical flute that can tame wild beasts. Along the way, meet a dazzling array of spellbinding characters, from the chilling Queen Of The Night (Minnie Jirut Khamlanghan) and her scheming ladies-in-waiting, to a comical lovesick bird-catcher who goes by the name of Papageno (Alasdhair Doran).

The production will be fully staged and performed in modern English by rising local opera stars, trained and specialising in the refined and agile vocal style that defines the composer's work.

The Essential Opera Company is Bangkok's own homegrown opera co-operative that gives young Thai singers the opportunity to perform major operatic roles in fully staged productions. This production will feature four exciting young local singers in the principal roles, each one bringing their own unique energy and personality to the stage.

After Glyndebourne-style drinks on the lawn, guests will be treated to a full buffet dinner in the club's signature Surawong Room, before enjoying Mozart's masterpiece.

Tickets cost 2,500 baht including a buffet dinner. Seats are limited.

Visit ticketmelon.com.

