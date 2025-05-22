A beautiful musical journey awaits
PUBLISHED : 22 May 2025 at 03:30

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Life

Jo Anne Sukumaran, left, and Aya Sakou. photo courtesy of Sala Sudasiri Sobha
Jo Anne Sukumaran, left, and Aya Sakou. photo courtesy of Sala Sudasiri Sobha

Sala Sudasiri Sobha presents "Aria – A Romantic And Soul-Stirring Musical Journey" featuring acclaimed musicians Jo Anne Sukumaran and Aya Sakou, on Sunday at 4pm.

The evening will bring a lyrical and expressive programme for bassoon and piano inspired by the vocal beauty of bel canto arias. The duo will render a selection of elegant, romantic and emotionally rich works that highlight the deep, singing quality of the bassoon alongside the colour and sensitivity of the piano.

At the heart of the programme is Camille Saint-Saëns' Sonata For Bassoon And Piano, a cornerstone of the instrument's repertoire, balancing charm, wit and emotional depth. Liszt's well-known Un Sospiro follows, offering a moment of lyrical piano brilliance.

Charles Koechlin's rarely performed Sonata explores delicate textures and harmonic colour in three contrasting movements, while Mikhail Glinka's Sonata, arranged by I Kostlan, brings 19th-century Russian lyricism and vivacity.

Contemporary voices also find their place in the repertoire. Thai composer Tontao Chuaiprasit's evocative Far, So Far Away From offers a modern and introspective landscape for the duo. The concert concludes with Gustav Schreck's Sonata, a powerful Romantic work that brings both warmth and drama.

Sukumaran is a sought-after bassoonist known for her expressive playing and innovative projects. Pianist Sakou brings deep musical insight to her wide-ranging repertoire as a soloist and chamber musician. Together, they have performed across Europe and Asia, including appearances in Singapore and Bangkok.

Tickets cost 500, 1,000, 1,800 and 2,500 baht and can be purchased from salasudasirisobha.com.

