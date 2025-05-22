Denzel takes the day

Hollywood actor Denzel Washington received a surprise honorary Palme d'Or award at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this week. The accolade was given to him in recognition of his outstanding career.

The 70-year-old was in Cannes for the premiere of Spike Lee-directed film Highest 2 Lowest where Washington takes the lead role and stars alongside Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera and A$AP Rocky.

Over 40 years in the entertainment business, he serves not just as an actor but also a producer and director. In 2016, he was selected as the recipient for the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award at the 73rd Golden Globe Awards. He won two Oscars (Best Supporting Actor for Glory and Best Actor for Training Day) and three Golden Globes among many others.

Now let's have a look at some of his famous works.

The Book Of Eli

Washington takes the lead role as a drifter in this post-apocalyptic drama who fights his way across a ravaged America while protecting a sacred book that holds the secrets to humanity's salvation. He was nominated for Best Actor at the 2010 Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films Awards while he also won Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture at the 2011 Image Awards. Now streaming on Netflix.

Ethan Hawke and Washington in Training Day.

Training Day

Washington won the Best Actor Oscar for his role as a highly decorated narcotics officer who for one day has to work with Jake, another LAPD officer (starring Ethan Hawke) to evaluate him for the narcotics squad. Hawke won Best Actor in a Supporting Role for the film. Available on Apple TV+.

Flight.

Flight

Troubling questions arise after airline pilot Whip Whitaker makes a miracle landing following a mid-air catastrophe. The film got two Oscar nominations (Washington for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role, and John Gratins for Best Writing, Original Screenplay). Now streaming on Netflix.