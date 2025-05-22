There's hope for J-Hope

Before BTS began their hiatus, people questioned if the members' solo performances would be as successful as their group performances since the vibe would be different. J-Hope has proved that whether as an individual or a group, BTS members will always have the public's attention. The concert, "Hope On The Stage Tour", has been well received and sold out quickly in many cities such as Seoul, Chicago, New York, Oakland, Mexico City and Bangkok.

J-Hope performed "Hope On Stage In Bangkok", organised by Live Nation Tero, at Impact Arena earlier this month. While the concert title came from his latest album Hope On The Street Vol.1 released last year, the concept of the stage presentation was inspired by his previous album Jack In The Box. Therefore, the main stage which featured multiple lifts was inspired by cubic elements. The stage aesthetic was well designed with innovative and ingenious creativity.

The concert kicked off with a video of J-Hope who discovers a mystery box. Then, the puzzling notes of the song What If rang out, captivating the audience. The stage lifted up and lights in the arena, including fans' light sticks, turned red. Fans screamed wildly when J-Hope, wearing a red outfit and sunglasses, stood on the top of the platform. What If is a soulful rap song where J-Hope questions himself and his music career. It shows his vulnerable side despite being a famous rapper/singer.

The second song Pandora's Box is an intense rap number which probably was the inspiration for the opening video. In Greek myth, after Pandora's Box was opened, evil was released into the world. However, hope (or J-Hope) still remains and he is like "Jack in the Box" -- a pleasant surprise to the fans. During Pandora's Box, J-Hope set the stage on fire with his energetic, powerful rapping. The stage's backdrop displayed J-Hope's shadow and a clown's shadow, switching back and forth.

"Hope on Stage in Bangkok" BIGHIT

The energy in the hall went through the roof when J-Hope sang Arson, a hip-hop song with alternative rock elements. The fans sang loudly to the lyrics, especially the "burn burn burn" part. J-Hope continued on to sing another fun rap song, Stop.

The concert vibe became more relaxed when J-Hope sang his collaborative songs which feature pop, hip-hop and rap elements such as Lock/UnLock (feat Benny Blanco and Nile Rodgers), I Don't Know (feat Huh Yun-jin of Le Sserafim) and I Wonder (feat Jungkook of BTS).

Two mellow English songs, Sweet Dreams (feat Miguel) and J-Hope's solo, Mona Lisa, seemed to be fan favourites. They sang along from beginning to end. While Mona Lisa is an R&B song that compliments the beauty of a girl, Sweet Dreams is a melodious serenade. J-Hope said these songs were specially created for his fans.

Unlike many rappers, J-Hope has a pretty wide range of vocals and excellent singing techniques. While he delivers rap with powerful, razor-sharp rhymes, his vocal singing is beautiful and can harmonise with other singers.

BIGHIT

As the lead dancer of BTS, J-Hope is known for his discipline and hard work in practising moves until they are flawless. Hence, every single move of J-Hope at the concert looked effortlessly beautiful. During songs without choreography, J-Hope's movement was fluid and graceful. In the songs with choreography, he executed moves flawlessly and was in perfect sync with his backup dancers. It is obvious that J-Hope was well prepared for the concert since he could sing and dance through 27 songs with no signs of fatigue and maintained a steady voice projection throughout.

His fan club, Army, was fantastic -- they made the concert more fun and impressive. They were so energetic and active, constantly interacting with J-Hope. When J-Hope took a water break, they showed their support and affection for him by screaming to him and shouting "J-Hope" which made J-Hope smile brightly. Their excitement and energy increased when J-Hope sang a set of BTS songs, such as Airplane Pt.2, Mic Drop, Baepsae and Ego. J-Hope also performed his iconic dance song Chicken Noodle Soup which Army members sang along loudly to.

J-Hope communicated with fans in English and spoke some Thai phrases, but at the end of the show, he spoke in Korean to express gratitude to Thai fans. Members of BTS have a special bond with Thai fans since they have always welcomed BTS warmly even when the group was not famous. J-Hope said that he was surprised to receive loud screams from Thai fans at the airport, but that made him realise that it was the fandom energy. I heard that on the second day, fans sang and screamed even louder until J-Hope put his mic down. The mic drop symbolised his respect for his fans due to their extremely energetic interaction and their appreciation for him.

BIGHIT

Future and Neuron were the last two songs at the encore. Future is a melodious song about an uncertain future while Neuron's key message is: "We will never give up."

Life may not always be easy, even for J-Hope who is still a member of global sensation BTS. The band's members has proved that they deserve to be the world's biggest boy band since they have never compromised on quality. Audiences expect high-standard performances and BTS members consistently meet those expectations with great dedication and effort.