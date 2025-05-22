Thai film ‘A Useful Ghost’ wins Cannes prize
Thai film ‘A Useful Ghost’ wins Cannes prize

Critics’ Week award comes 15 years after top honour for ‘Uncle Boonmee’

PUBLISHED : 22 May 2025 at 08:38

WRITER: Kong Rithdee

A Useful Ghost features a haunted vacuum cleaner — a wacky setup for a hard-hitting political allegory about the ghosts of Thailand’s political violence. (Cannes Film Festival)
CANNES — The Thai film Pee Chai Dai Ka (A Useful Ghost) has won the Grand Prix at Critics’ Week, a parallel section of the Cannes Film Festival, becoming the first Thai film to ever win the prize.

An independent production directed by Ratchapoon Boonbunchachoke, A Useful Ghost deliciously blurs the line between comedy, horror and satire, in a story about a ghost wife (Davika “Mai” Hoorne) who returns to live with her husband by possessing a vacuum cleaner.

The wacky setup is a shell, since the film also serves up a hard-hitting political allegory about the ghosts of Thailand’s political violence.

The Critics’ Week prize for A Useful Ghost comes 15 years after Apichatpong Weerasethakul made history by becoming the first Thai film to win the Palme d’Or, the top award in Cannes’s main competition, for Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives.

Two years ago, Tiger Stripes, directed by Amanda Eu, became the first film from Malaysia — and from Southeast Asia — to win at Critics’ Week, a section reserved for first or second features by emerging filmmakers.

The main awards ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival will take place on May 24.

TRENDING