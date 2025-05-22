New movies out this week: May 22-28

New releases that hit cinemas in Thailand this week.

Lilo & Stitch

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp.

Who's in it?

Billy Magnussen, Hannah Waddingham and Tia Carrere.

What's it about?

A lonely Hawaiian girl befriends a runaway alien, helping to mend her fragmented family.

Why watch it?

Tia Carrere, the original voice of Nani Pelekai in "Lilo & Stitch" (2002), is cast in this film as Mrs. Kekoa, a new character.

Final Destination: Bloodlines

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein.

Who's in it?

Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones and Rya Kihlstedt.

What's it about?

Plagued by a recurring violent nightmare, a college student returns home to find the one person who can break the cycle and save her family from the horrific fate that inevitably awaits them.

Why watch it?

Final film of actor Tony Todd before his death, he was visibly in rough shape while filming but he pushed through to reprise his iconic role.

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

Directed by Chad Stahelski.

Who's in it?

Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry and Ian McShane.

What's it about?

In this third instalment of the adrenaline-fuelled action franchise, skilled assassin John Wick returns with a US$14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin's guild, the High Table, John Wick is excommunicado, but the world's most ruthless hit men and women await his every turn.

Why watch it?

Before the release of the newest instalment in the series.