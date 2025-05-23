Maternal nostalgia

With the recent success of the acclaimed comedy-drama series The Four Seasons and Tom Hardy's blood-soaked thriller Havoc, it seems Net­flix is finding its rhythm again when it comes to delivering compelling, emotionally resonant content. The latest entry, the heartwarming food and family drama Nonnas, takes audience to comfort-viewing territory -- stories that are less concerned with spectacle and more focused on the relationships that shape us.

Nonnas, directed by Stephen Chbosky (The Perks Of Being A Wallflower, Wonder), is a charming, sentimental film that seems tailor-made for a cosy family binge-watch. The story is inspired by the real-life tale of Joe Scaravella, the founder of Staten Island's beloved restaurant Enoteca Maria, which opened in 2007 with a unique premise: a rotating cast of grandmothers (nonnas) from around the world -- most notably from Italy -- take turns as the chefs, preparing traditional home-cooked meals based on their own family recipes. It's a concept that celebrates food, heritage and intergenerational love, and the film adaptation delivers that message with generous doses of warmth and sincerity.

Nonnas follows Joe, played by Vince Vaughn, a blue-collar New Yorker who was raised in a loving Italian-American household. His early life is shaped by the nurturing presence of his mother and grandmother, both of whom poured love into every dish they made. After spending years as a caregiver for his ailing mother, Joe is left emotionally adrift following her passing. Grief-stricken and struggling to find meaning in his life, Joe decides to honour her memory in the most heartfelt way he knows -- through food. He risks his savings, reputation and stability by opening an Italian restaurant on Staten Island, hoping to recreate the comfort and authenticity of the meals his mother once made.

In an effort to infuse the restaurant with the spirit of family, Joe recruits a group of Italian grandmothers to serve as his chefs -- Gia (Susan Sarandon), Teresa (Talia Shire), Roberta (Lorraine Bracco) and Antonella (Brenda Vaccaro). Each woman brings her own distinct flavour -- literally and figuratively -- to the restaurant's kitchen, and their camaraderie is one of the film's highlights. These women, some connected to Joe's family and others drawn into his orbit through shared experiences, become the emotional and culinary backbone of his new venture.

Linda Cardellini as Olivia.

As Joe tries to get the restaurant off the ground with no prior business experience, he leans heavily on the support of his best friend Bruno (Joe Manganiello), and reconnects with his childhood crush Olivia (Linda Cardellini), who is navigating grief of her own after the loss of her husband. Together they form a makeshift community bound not only by food, but by love, loss and the shared journey of healing.

What I appreciated most about Nonnas is how it doesn't try to be something it's not. It doesn't strive for prestige or edgy innovation. Instead, it aims to be sincere and emotionally grounding. If you come into this expecting a meticulous exploration of Italian cuisine or a deep dive into culinary techniques, you might leave a little disappointed. The food is certainly present, and lovingly filmed in many scenes, but the heart of this story lies more in human connection than in the kitchen.

Each character is working through a personal turning point -- Joe coping with the death of his mother; Olivia still wearing her wedding ring and resisting new beginnings; and Teresa struggling with a life of "what ifs" after years spent hiding her true self in a convent. These moments feel grounded and relatable. Scenes like the one where Joe learns about Olivia's late husband, or when the nonnas indulge in makeovers and laughter before opening night, showcase the film's strongest quality: its ability to find beauty in the small, quiet moments.

That said, Nonnas isn't without its flaws. While older audiences and families with strong multi-generational ties will likely find the film deeply resonant, younger viewers or those looking for a more dynamic pace may find it slow at times. The film does suffer occasionally from the "second-screen syndrome" -- that sense that it's made for watching while half-distracted. Despite being marketed as a comedy, it lacks the comic energy we might expect, especially given its casting of Vince Vaughn, a performer known for his sharp, sarcastic wit.

Lorraine Bracco and Talia Shire in Nonnas

Speaking of Vaughn, while he delivers a serviceable and at times touching performance, it's also a somewhat muted one. Known for his brash, fast-talking characters in films like Swingers (1996) and Wedding Crashers (2005), Vaughn here plays it considerably more subdued. It's a stretch for him, and while it's admirable that he's trying something different, his portrayal of Joe never quite feels like a perfect fit. His scenes with the nonnas and Olivia are tender, but there's a sense that the role could have used more nuance or depth to really hit home.

Another element that feels slightly rushed is the restaurant's transformation. One minute, it's a run-down property, and the next it's a fully functioning establishment filled with garlic, charm and hungry customers. There's plenty of dialogue about the financial strain and hard work required to open the business, but very little of that is shown. Bruno, supposedly a vital part of the renovation as a contractor, barely gets any screen time in that role. As someone who enjoys watching the behind-the-scenes progression in food-related stories, I would have loved to see more of the hands-on process that brought the restaurant to life.

In terms of narrative, the film follows a well-trodden path: the struggling dreamer, the community coming together, the inevitable setback and the triumphant finale. It's a familiar structure, but one that works, especially when bolstered by such a warm, heartfelt premise. And while the predictability may frustrate some, for others -- myself included -- it's part of the film's charm.

What ultimately makes Nonnas worthwhile is its emotional authenticity. It tugs on just enough heartstrings, offers just enough food porn to make you crave pasta and delivers a generous helping of maternal nostalgia. Yes it leans heavily into sentimentality, but that's part of its flavour profile. It's the kind of cheese you don't mind -- a nostalgic Parmigiano grated over your Sunday sauce. Cosy, crowd-pleasing and made with love, Nonnas invites you to sit at the table, share a meal and remember what it means to be part of a family.