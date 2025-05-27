Jay Park returns to Bangkok

This marks his first world tour in six years, promising fans an unforgettable experience. Thai JWalkerz can prepare for "Serenades & Body Rolls" in Bangkok on June 22, at UOB Live, Emsphere. Tickets start from B2,500 and are on sale at livenationtero.co.th.

The "2025 Jay Park World Tour [Serenades & Body Rolls]" will stop at Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Bangkok, Manila, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Singapore, Kanagawa, Osaka, Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland.

Since his debut in 2008, Jay Park has established himself as a versatile and influential artist in the Korean entertainment industry. His impressive discography includes chart-topping hits such as “All I Wanna Do (K)” (feat Hoody & Loco) released in 2016, has garnered more than 200 million streams worldwide. “Mommae” (feat Ugly Duck), the timeless fan favourite released in 2015, experienced a viral resurgence on TikTok in 2023 and will celebrate its 10th anniversary during the Serenades & Body Rolls tour. “Ganadara" (feat IU), released in 2022, reached No.1 on the Spotify Korea chart, and “Taxi Blurr”, the latest single from his 2024 album “The One You Wanted” features Natty of Kiss Of Life and showcases a blend of vocal styles with nostalgic 2000s R&B vibes.

Jay Park has achieved global recognition, solidifying his position in the upper echelons of the music industry. In the US, he became the first Asian artist signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. In South Korea, he is a top streaming artist. He has also played a pivotal role in defining the Korean hip-hop scene, contributing to its mainstream acceptance through his globally successful discography, as well as through the success of AOMG and H1GHR Music AOMG, the influential K-hip-hop labels he founded in 2013 and 2017, respectively.