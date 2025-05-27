Blackpink announce three Bangkok concert dates

The global K-pop sensations Blackpink will stage three performances at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bankgok in October as part of their Deadline World Tour that will begin in July.

Bangkok was among the new Asian dates confirmed on Tuesday, in addition to performances in North America and Europe announced earlier.

The group featuring Thai superstar Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal will perform in Bangkok on Oct 24, 25 and 26, coinciding with a long holiday weekend. The concerts are being presented by Live Nation Tero, which said on its Facebook page that details about ticket sales would be announced soon. Thai fans — known as BLINKs — are already counting down to what promises to be a spectacular series of shows.

The latest tour follows the unprecedented success of Blackpink’s 2022–23 Born Pink tour, which drew over 1.8 million people worldwide, setting the record for the highest-grossing world tour by a girl group in history.

As anticipation builds, industry insiders predict the Deadline tour will once again break records — cementing Blackpink’s status as a defining force in global pop music. (Story continues below)

(Photo courtesy of Blackpink Official)

The confirmed dates for the Deadline World Tour are as follows: