Blackpink announce three Bangkok concert dates

The global K-pop sensations Blackpink will stage three performances at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bankgok in October as part of their Deadline World Tour that will begin in July.
Bangkok was among the new Asian dates confirmed on Tuesday, in addition to performances in North America and Europe announced earlier.
The group featuring Thai superstar Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal will perform in Bangkok on Oct 24, 25 and 26, coinciding with a long holiday weekend. The concerts are being presented by Live Nation Tero, which said on its Facebook page that details about ticket sales would be announced soon. Thai fans — known as BLINKs — are already counting down to what promises to be a spectacular series of shows.
The latest tour follows the unprecedented success of Blackpink’s 2022–23 Born Pink tour, which drew over 1.8 million people worldwide, setting the record for the highest-grossing world tour by a girl group in history.
As anticipation builds, industry insiders predict the Deadline tour will once again break records — cementing Blackpink’s status as a defining force in global pop music. (Story continues below)
(Photo courtesy of Blackpink Official)
The confirmed dates for the Deadline World Tour are as follows:
- Sat July 5 – Goyang, South Korea – Goyang Stadium
- Sun July 6 – Goyang, South Korea – Goyang Stadium
- Sat July 12 – Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium
- Sun July 13 – Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium
- Fri July 18 – Chicago – Soldier Field
- Tue July 22 – Toronto – Rogers Stadium
- Wed July 23 – Toronto – Rogers Stadium
- Sat July 26 – Queens, NY – Citi Field
- Sun July 27 – Queens, NY – Citi Field
- Mon July 28 – Queens, NY – Citi Field
- Sat Aug 02 – Paris – Stade De France
- Sun Aug 03 – Paris – Stade De France
- Wed Aug 06 – Milan – Ippodromo Snai La Maura
- Sat Aug 09 – Barcelona – Estadi Olimpic
- Sun Aug 10 – Barcelona – Estadi Olimpic
- Fri Aug 15 – London – Wembley Stadium
- Sat Aug 16 – London – Wembley Stadium
- Sat Oct 18 – Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung National Stadium
- Sun Oct 19 – Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung National Stadium
- Fri Oct 24 – Bangkok – Rajamangala National Stadium
- Sat Oct 25 – Bangkok – Rajamangala National Stadium
- Sun Oct 26 – Bangkok – Rajamangala National Stadium
- Sat Nov 1 – Jakarta – Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium
- Sun Nov 2 – Jakarta – Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium
- Sat Nov 22 – Manila – Philippine Arena (Stadium)
- Sun Nov 23 – Manila – Philippine Arena (Stadium)
- Sat Nov 29 – Singapore – National Stadium
- Sun Nov 30 – Singapore – National Stadium
- Sat Jan 24 – Hong Kong – Kai Tak Stadium
- Sun Jan 25 – Hong Kong – Kai Tak Stadium