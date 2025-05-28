Singapore's light festival returns to Marina Bay

As Singapore celebrates its 60th anniversary, i Light Singapore (iLSG) 2025 returns to illuminate the cityscape from tomorrow until June 21.

Organised by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and presented by UOB, Asia's leading light festival will illuminate Marina Bay and neighbouring sites. The festival features 17 new light art installations and other activities under the theme of "To Gather".

"It is apt that the theme for i Light Singapore 2025 puts the spotlight on the power of collective action," said Lim Eng Hwee, chief executive officer of URA. "The festival will once again illuminate Marina Bay and serve as a focal point where diverse individuals, groups and ideas converge to shape a more sustainable future together."

Some examples of works include interactive light art installations at Marina Bay. A dynamic garden, Take A Walk Through The Meadow With Me by Megan Tan and Tan Shao Xuan displays 300 illuminated flowers repurposed from acrylic waste at studios and workshops. They respond to human presence with light and music.

A workshop titled Design Your Own Meadow Memory offers participants the opportunity to upcycle offcuts into personalised charms and take them home. At Marina Bay Sands, Piano Walk by Amigo & Amigo provides a stage for collaborative music. Each visitor's steps on the larger-than-life piano create unique melodies, coupled with an original composition that automatically plays every ten minutes.

Meanwhile, Elementary by Tonoptik brings a flat screen to life at Clifford Square. Visitors' movement alters a virtual landscape on the screen inspired by the ocean, highlighting their relationship with nature. Located at the pontoon near the Red Dot Design Museum, Urban Oracle by Ultravioletto suspends illuminated letters over the water. With a press of any of the three buttons along the boardwalk, light pulses through the letters to show AI-generated messages that are inspired by Singapore's past, present and future.

Visitors can also explore other artworks beyond Marina Bay. Reverse Waterfall by UxU Studio is displayed on the facade of UOB Plaza while Bridge Of 1,000 Dreams by Studio Toer transforms the Cavenagh Bridge across the Singapore River with illuminated bamboo sticks.

iLSG 2025 is running until June 21. It is open from 7.30pm to 11pm daily, with extended hours to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Admission is free while charges apply for certain programmes.

Piano Walk.

Urban Oracle.