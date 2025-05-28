A story told through art

As a bustling neighbourhood in Singapore's East Coast, Bedok Town Square has experienced a kaleidoscopic turn of events. No sooner had it hosted a polling station earlier this month than it conjured a transient art space, inviting everybody to find their place in an ever-shifting world at the Singapore International Festival of Arts (SIFA).

The 48th edition coincides with Singapore's 60th independence anniversary. Organised by the Arts House Limited, this year's SIFA returns under the theme of "More Than Ever", exhibiting the largest showcase of 15 local commissions and four international presentations, until June 1. It features mostly multidisciplinary installations and performances.

"In many ways, it reflects Singapore's evolving cultural landscape. As soon as the nation was able to stand on its feet, the arts became a reflection of its soul," said festival director Natalie Hennedige, who concludes her four-year tenure of SIFA this year, in an interview during a press trip from May 16-18.

"I see the festival as a growing entity. It captures the texture of Singapore's narratives and global narratives through Singapore's lens."

Singapore evolved from fishing villages to an international hub. Once occupied by Britain and Japan, the island attained self-governance in 1959 and declared independence from Malaysia in 1965. Since then, the city-state has grown into a global financial centre. It is home to diverse ethnic groups including Chinese, Malays and Indians.

A sailboat in The House Between The Winds by Yang Jie.

For the first time, SIFA also brought performing arts to a makeshift pavilion. A rush of everyday life at Bedok Town Square -- a community space that adjoins a shopping mall, transport, a noisy hawker centre and apartment blocks -- formed the background to a coral-inspired wood installation, titled Beneath Tide, Running Water by Wang Ruobing. The building block of a marine ecosystem is a metaphor for the island city itself. By using trash to create moving creatures and seagrass, she highlights the urgency of marine pollution and climate change. But on a deeper level, her work doubles up as a stage for performers to recount Singapore's past.

Her platform anchored a stellar opening performance titled The Sea And The Neighbourhood. Inspired by Bedok's coastal heritage, this artistic collaboration exuded a wild burst of kinetic energy. Choreographed by Christina Chan, ballet dancers flexed, glided and darted across the installation/stage, accomplishing such an acrobatic feat that time flew. Also, Philip Tan's music composition lent chameleonic tempos to their well-coordinated movement to recreate the rhythm of water that surrounds Singapore. Brian Gothong Tan projected a collision of archival fragments and computer-generated imagery on two LED screens to trace its maritime root.

Meanwhile, Little SIFA presented family-friendly programmes to engage younger audiences at the Empress Lawn, a park and heritage site near the Singapore River. Inspired by his childhood memory of sailing from Clifford Pier to Kusu Island on pilgrimage, The House Between The Winds by Yang Jie recounts Singapore's development from a port city that lay at the crossroads of monsoon winds. He said a procession of pilgrims would sail across the lawn. It would feature a tapestry that tells stories of cash crops, including nutmeg, coconut and rubber, during the country's period of economic growth.

Umbilical.

"I grew up in an age when all I knew were tall buildings like HDB and MRT. We only hear these stories from parents. If you don't pass them down in some form, they will get lost," he said. "It is very important to find who we are. How did we arrive here and situate ourselves in the region?"

Umbilical by Rizman Putra, Zul Mahmod and thesupersystem by far left the most indelible impression on me. Participants were immersed in a blend of stage performance, music, visual projections and artificial intelligence that recreated the process of parturition. A dim room and its rhythm returned viewers to the beginning of life -- the uterus. A black-clad solo performer moved around the stage, evolving from a fetus to a human being. Evoking the Theatre of the Absurd, he took off an umbilical cord that covered his body, wore self-reinforcing structure and broke free in what can be interpreted as the process of identity construction, especially Singapore's independence from Malaysia in 1965. Although some audiences scratched their heads for lack of dialogue, visual projections of images of urbanisation put the show into the broader context of evolving nationhood.

Given its colonial past and multicultural society, SIFA has given artists the opportunity to probe its relationship to the centre through classics reinvention. George Orwell's Animal Farm is presented in the medium of puppetry. Director Oliver Chong said he read it several times, but at 48, he interpreted it as an expression of human affliction -- greed, anger and disillusionment. Recasting of Orwell's political satire made the performance accessible in times of political upheaval. Chong conflated characters and situations and simplified chapters into five parts for a more dynamic rhythm. Puppeteers also commanded the stage. Still, this adaptation simply followed the original plot without offering any new interpretation.

Told By My Mother.

While foregrounding homegrown talent, SIFA has cemented its global standing with four international works. LATTICE by Karyn Nakamura, a Tokyo-born New York-based artist and visual forensics researcher, is a hallucinatory, surreal video installation at the Funan Basement 2 Underground Pedestrian Link. It features different scenes of Singapore, especially urban rush and waterways in an abstracted form on six screens that line the long tunnel. If it were not for traces of human figures, I would mistake her work for pure glitch.

Last but not least, Told By My Mother by Lebanese choreographer Ali Chahrour is an outpour of maternal grief. Drawing from his family history and torn-up Lebanon, he presented a heart-wrenching drama of two mother-son relationships. As it was performed in Arabic with English subtitles, linguistic and cultural barriers made it difficult for me to follow. Because most scenes verged on non-action, I had nothing but grief to interpret. Yet, my eyes widened with excitement when performers rolled on the floor and went into spasm.

To me, SIFA is a microcosm of Singapore itself. It not only knows its place but also reaches out to other parts of the world. Fully aware of challenges that cut across borders, SIFA has stretched me to the limit to transcend, whether they be prejudice that divides, language that sets apart, or boundaries that separate. As Hennedige said: "More than ever, art matters because we need to go beyond our silo, invite different voices, and look at different bodies."

LATTICE. (Photo: Thana Boonlert)

Adaptation of George Orwell's Animal Farm.

SIFA's opening performance The Sea And The Neighbourhood.

Umbilical.