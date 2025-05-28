Artist unveils hidden dimensions at SAC Gallery

Art lovers are invited on an extraordinary journey to explore hidden dimensions that shape our perception of reality during "Firmament In Flux", which is running at SAC Gallery until June 28.

This is a groundbreaking solo exhibition by acclaimed Korean artist Gi-ok Jeon who has come back to transform the gallery's first floor into a pulsating field of energy and emptiness.

It showcases her remarkable versatility through a diverse array of artistic expressions. Large-scale contemporary ink paintings featuring varying densities and free-flowing brushstrokes on paper canvases express waves and currents, embodying the dynamic fluidity of Qi.

Complementing these works are striking calligraphy pieces that balance spontaneity and intention in traditional Eastern art, their deliberate strokes capturing the essence of energy in motion.

The ink paintings deliberately incorporate unoccupied areas that are not merely blank canvas but active elements in the composition. By emphasising these empty areas, Jeon enhances the perception of the flow of Qi, allowing viewers to experience the dynamic interplay between presence and absence.

Also featured are captivating video art that integrates dynamic movements and soundscapes, illustrating the harmonious flow of energy in various forms. This multimedia approach creates a multisensory experience that wasn't present in her earlier works.

A key highlight is a telephone wire sculpture of a human figure -- a striking metaphor for the unseen connections that bind us in daily life, bridging material and immaterial worlds.

This exhibition offers rare insight into how traditional Eastern concepts remain powerfully relevant in our technology-driven world. Her work invites us to reconsider what we often overlook and how the spaces between things fundamentally shape our perception of reality.

SAC Gallery is on Sukhumvit 39 and opens daily from 10am to 6pm, except Monday.