Curating the past

Located in Nakhon Pathom, the Thai Film Archive is a government agency which preserves national cultural heritage and promotes films and videos. To attract new audiences, the organisation is currently holding the exhibition "Archival Time On Our Retina", which is an expedition through archives that reveal a kaleidoscope of perspectives within society, culture and political fluctuation.

The highlights of the exhibition were created by four contemporary artists -- Trip After by Ukrit Sa-nguanhai; All The Poetry And The Pity Of The Scene by Nakrob Moonmanas; Red Eagle Sangmorakot: The Door Of Chikan Tower by Chulayarnnon Siriphol; and The Age Of Anxiety by Taiki Sakpisit. Additionally, there is also Soon To Be Forgotten, a collaborative project between the Thai Film Archive, Rolling Wild and eight filmmakers.

Lalita Singkhampuk, one of the exhibition curators, explained that while most previous exhibitions at the Thai Film Archive were documentaries and retrospectives, this exhibition is more contemporary with different visuals.

"We are interested in how artists apply archives into contemporary artwork. Therefore, we invited artists who do this to showcase their work here."

Visitors at the Thai Film Archive range in age from children to the elderly. Angsada Sophonanon, another curator, said their aim was to change the exhibition space to be like an art gallery and hope that people interested in artwork visit.

Lalita added: "We wanted the Thai Film Archive to be a part of the art world also and not only the film world. Since the Thai Film Archive's location is far from Bangkok, people who come must have a strong desire to visit. This kind of exhibition can attract a new group of people who will see that the Thai Film Archive can present contemporary works as well."

Lalita Singkhampuk, left, and Angsada Sophonanon, curators of 'Archival Time On Our Retina'. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Created by Ukrit Sa-nguanhai, Trip After is a travel vlog filmed in the northeastern region which follows the route featured in Phattanakorn, created by the United States Information Service (USIS). Phattanakorn was screened at outdoor cinemas in Isan. Trip After also includes footages from Phattanakorn.

To provide information regarding threats of communism and to promote positive aspects of the US, the USIS produced media in various forms including publications, radio programmes and films. At the time, films were effective tools since televisions were not widespread in Thailand.

Phattanakorn (1963) is one of the most popular propaganda films of the time. Since Phattanakorn was screened at outdoor cinemas in Isan, the exhibition display is accompanied with cinema chairs to create a cinematic atmosphere.

Phattanakorn depicts a community development officer who travels to remote areas to help improve people's lives. To effectively communicate with locals, Phattanakorn uses molam (traditional folk Isan music) as the narrative medium.

Trip After by Ukrit Sa-nguanhai.

All The Poetry And The Pity Of The Scene by Nakrob Moonmanas is an interdisciplinary project that combines literature, history and visual elements to challenge mainstream perceptions of historical narratives. The exhibit displays two digital collages printed on stainless steel titled The English Governess At The Siamese Court By Anna Leonowens and All They Could Do To Us By Prontip Mankhong. There is also a screen displaying a video of an animated collage. Headphones are provided so that visitors can listen to the actual voice of Prontip and a voice speaking as Anna.

"The book, The English Governess At The Siamese Court by Anna Leonowens is a journal of a British woman who worked in the Thai royal court during the reign of King Rama IV. Leonowens wrote about how she adapted to the different culture and questioned the life of women in that era," explained Lalita.

"All They Could Do To Us by Prontip Mankhong is the story of Prontip who was sentenced to prison under article 112 for directing and performing the stage play Wolf Bride in 2015. These two books, which were written 150 years apart, compare the oppression of women in Thailand in different eras."

Red Eagle Sangmorakot: The Door Of Chikan Tower by Chulayarnnon Siriphol explores physical extremities and sensory experiences of Thai boxers.

All They Could Do To Us By Prontip Mankhong by Nakrob Moonmanas. (Photo: Suwitcha Chaiyong)

"This work presents footage recorded when Chulayarnnon was training in a Thai boxing camp for three months in 2022. The artist's training footage was integrated with footage from the action film Chao Insee (1968) which features the iconic character Red Eagle performed by legendary actor Mitr Chaibancha. This film is a part of a series regarding physical training combined with research about muay Thai," explained Lalita.

"The artist defines this work as an archive that has been recorded. Integrating his film with an archive means he recorded an archive into another archive. In the future, there will be overlapping archives."

The Age Of Anxiety by Taiki Sakpisit reflects on Thailand's transitional period by reconstructing disparate fragments of Thai cinema from the 1980s, conjuring up a new style of film. The disturbing sound and the bizarre video footage can make viewers feel like they are going crazy.

"Taiki edited many Thai epic fantasy TV series inspired by traditional folklore set in fantastical kingdoms. He chose this kind of TV series as material because they contain surrealism and depict the chaotic politics and perversion of Thai society. There is a mirror installation which reflects viewers, so they can feel like they are part of this work," said Lalita.

The English Governess At The Siamese Court By Anna Leonowens by Nakrob Moonmanas. (Photo: Suwitcha Chaiyong)

Soon To Be Forgotten is a collaborative project between the Thai Film Archive, Rolling Wild and eight filmmakers. The project began with an 8mm home movie created by an unknown filmmaker from the Film Archive's collection. Eight filmmakers participated in the project after they were selected through an open call. They used 8mm film to record meaningful things that may be forgotten in the future. When the original home movie was integrated with new films, it was difficult to identify time periods due to the analogue characteristics of the 8mm film.

The Royal State Railways Collection and Interview With Former Thai Communist Party Members Who Returned To The City (1985) are part of archives at the Thai Film Archive. The Royal State Railways Collection was recorded by the general commissioner of the Royal State Railways of Siam.

"The exhibition displays films by the Royal State Railways of Siam on two screens: one screen displays royal ceremonies and the other screen shows general archives such as a study of mosquitos and a minister visiting Hua Hin," said Lalita.

Interviews With Former Thai Communist Party Members Who Returned To The City (1985) is a documentary film featuring former students and activists who fled into the jungle to join the communist insurgency.

The Age Of Anxiety by Taiki Sakpisit.

The interviews were conducted after the announcement of the historic order which granted amnesty to those who chose to return to the city. It is a monumental record of pre- and post-Cold War political history. There are many hidden meanings behind the exhibits and visitors who are not familiar with art pieces may not understand them.

"We hope visitors at the Thai Film Archive will be open-minded to new styles of visual artistic presentations. They may not completely understand the concept, but they can interpret the work from their own perspective," said Lalita.

"As a curator, I hope that artists and the general public can see that archives are not just old items in storage but that they can be applied and incorporated into the contemporary world."

The Royal State Railways Collection.

Interview With Former Thai Communist Party Members Who Returned To The City.

Trip After by Ukrit Sa-nguanhai.