New releases for your streaming pleasure: May 28-Jun 3
Arts & Entertainment

New releases for your streaming pleasure: May 28-Jun 3

8 new titles from Apple TV+, Max, Prime Video and Netflix

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

PUBLISHED : 28 May 2025 at 05:32

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Guru

WRITER: Nianne-Lynn Hendricks

Looking for a title to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!

APPLE TV+

Bono: Stories Of Surrender

Premieres on May 30

A vivid reimagining of Bono’s critically acclaimed one-man stage show, “Stories Of Surrender: An Evening Of Words, Music And Some Mischief…” As Bono pulls back the curtain on a remarkable life and the family, friends and faith that have challenged and sustained him, he also reveals personal stories about his journey as a son, father, husband, activist and rock star. Along with never-before-seen, exclusive footage from the tour, the film features Bono performing many of the iconic U2 songs that have shaped his life and legacy. 

Lulu Is A Rhinoceros 

Premieres on May 30

Lulu is a rhinoceros that’s who she sees when she looks in the mirror. On a quest to spread kindness, fun-loving Lulu embarks on the adventure of a lifetime, powered by new friends, courage and catchy songs.

HBO/MAX

Batwheels: Season 2

Premieres on May 29 

Super-powered vehicles Bam, Bibi, Red, Jett and Buff join forces to fight crimes and protect citizens trapped in dangerous situations in Gotham City.

And Just Like That…: Season 3 

Premieres on May 30

In the prime of their lives with pockets full of wisdom and growth, Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte explore all there is to life.

PRIME VIDEO 

The Better Sister

Premieres on May 29

Based on the novel by best-selling author Alafair Burke, the eight-episode electric thriller series is about the terrible things that drive sisters apart and ultimately bring them back together. Chloe, a high-profile media executive, lives a picturesque life with her handsome lawyer husband Adam and teenage son Ethan by her side while her estranged sister Nicky struggles to make ends meet and stay clean. When Adam is brutally murdered, the prime suspect sends shockwaves through the family, reuniting the two sisters, as they try to untangle a complicated family history to discover the truth behind his death.

Good Boy

Premieres on May 31

Blending comedy, action, crime investigation, with romance, "Good Boy" tells the story of former medal-winning athletes who become police officers and fight in a world full of criminals. Yun Dong-ju, Ji Han-na, Kim Jong-hyeon, Ko Man-sik and Shin Jae-hong form a rag-tag team who seek to take down the forces behind a large crime group.

NETFLIX

Tudum: Live Event

Premieres on June 1 at 7am

Named after the iconic sound that plays at the start of every Netflix movie, series or event, this is Netflix’s biggest fan party, packed with your favourite stars, first-look reveals and can’t-miss live performances. Lady Gaga will be performing and the show be hosted by Netflix fan-favourite actress Sofia Carson and will feature appearances from dozens of your favourite Netflix stars..

Sara: Woman In The Shadow

Premieres on June 3

A retired intelligence operative haunted by her son's premature death returns to spycraft and allies to unravel the mystery.

