New releases for your streaming pleasure: May 28-Jun 3

Looking for a title to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!
APPLE TV+
Bono: Stories Of Surrender
Premieres on May 30
A vivid reimagining of Bono’s critically acclaimed one-man stage show, “Stories Of Surrender: An Evening Of Words, Music And Some Mischief…” As Bono pulls back the curtain on a remarkable life and the family, friends and faith that have challenged and sustained him, he also reveals personal stories about his journey as a son, father, husband, activist and rock star. Along with never-before-seen, exclusive footage from the tour, the film features Bono performing many of the iconic U2 songs that have shaped his life and legacy.
Lulu Is A Rhinoceros
Premieres on May 30
Lulu is a rhinoceros that’s who she sees when she looks in the mirror. On a quest to spread kindness, fun-loving Lulu embarks on the adventure of a lifetime, powered by new friends, courage and catchy songs.
HBO/MAX
Batwheels: Season 2
Premieres on May 29
Super-powered vehicles Bam, Bibi, Red, Jett and Buff join forces to fight crimes and protect citizens trapped in dangerous situations in Gotham City.
And Just Like That…: Season 3
Premieres on May 30
In the prime of their lives with pockets full of wisdom and growth, Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte explore all there is to life.
PRIME VIDEO
The Better Sister
Premieres on May 29
Based on the novel by best-selling author Alafair Burke, the eight-episode electric thriller series is about the terrible things that drive sisters apart and ultimately bring them back together. Chloe, a high-profile media executive, lives a picturesque life with her handsome lawyer husband Adam and teenage son Ethan by her side while her estranged sister Nicky struggles to make ends meet and stay clean. When Adam is brutally murdered, the prime suspect sends shockwaves through the family, reuniting the two sisters, as they try to untangle a complicated family history to discover the truth behind his death.
Good Boy
Premieres on May 31
Blending comedy, action, crime investigation, with romance, "Good Boy" tells the story of former medal-winning athletes who become police officers and fight in a world full of criminals. Yun Dong-ju, Ji Han-na, Kim Jong-hyeon, Ko Man-sik and Shin Jae-hong form a rag-tag team who seek to take down the forces behind a large crime group.
NETFLIX
Tudum: Live Event
Premieres on June 1 at 7am
Named after the iconic sound that plays at the start of every Netflix movie, series or event, this is Netflix’s biggest fan party, packed with your favourite stars, first-look reveals and can’t-miss live performances. Lady Gaga will be performing and the show be hosted by Netflix fan-favourite actress Sofia Carson and will feature appearances from dozens of your favourite Netflix stars..
Sara: Woman In The Shadow
Premieres on June 3
A retired intelligence operative haunted by her son's premature death returns to spycraft and allies to unravel the mystery.