Minds collide in latest season of The Devil's Plan

The Devil's Plan -- a South Korean mind-game survival show -- returns to Netflix for a second season. As you start watching, you will find the series highly addictive.

The second season, titled The Devil's Plan: Death Room, includes 14 contestants from various professions including Olympic gold medallists, poker players, lawyers, YouTubers, engineers, actors and K-pop idols. They will be put to the test, mostly with social and mental challenges, until a winner is found.

But before you continue with the second season, let's get to know some of the super-smart contestants competing in mind-bending games of wit and strategy for the chance of winning up to 500 million won (11.9 million baht).

Ha Seok-jin

Career: Actor

Ha, 41, was a main cast member on the puzzle-based variety show Problematic Men from 2015 to 2020. Before his acting career, Ha was in the top 1% of his college entrance exam results and studied mechanical engineering at Hanyang University.

Orbit and Seo Dong-joo.

Orbit

Career: Science YouTuber

Orbit, also known as Kwedo, is part of the YouTube channel Unrealscience, which currently has over 917,000 subscribers. He studied astronomy and previously served as a policy consultant for the Blue House, South Korea's presidential residence.

Seungkwan

Career: K-pop idol

Seungkwan, the 25-year-old main vocalist of K-pop group Seventeen, is well-known in the Korean entertainment community for appearing on numerous shows and TV programmes in efforts to raise the profile of his group. He's also known as "Professor Boo" for his encyclopaedic knowledge of K-pop history.

Lee See-won.

Lee See-won

Career: Actress

Lee majored in business administration at Seoul National University and she also has a master's degree in evolutionary psychology. In addition to acting, she's also an inventor with more than 10 patents to her name, including the clear face mask.

Seo Dong-joo

Career: Lawyer

Seo is a Korean American lawyer who holds multiple degrees, including a bachelor's in mathematics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, an MBA from the Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania and a law degree from the University of San Francisco.