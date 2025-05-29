Explore the world of rock band Paradox at new River City Bangkok exhibition

Art lovers and fans of the legendary Thai rock band Paradox are invited to embark on an unforgettable, imagination-fuelled journey during "Paradoxxxhibition", which will kick off on Friday and run until June 15 at RCB Galleria 5, 3rd floor of River City Bangkok, Charoen Krung 24.

Held in collaboration with GMM Music, this is a debut exhibition by the rock group, unveiling in tandem with their latest album Eternity Infinity.

Far more than just a retrospective, this experiential exhibition offers a mind-bending passage "through the right ear and out the left" -- a rebellious twist on the Thai idiom "in one ear and out the other". This symbolic inversion reflects Paradox's defiant spirit and invites fans to relive their electrifying musical odyssey over the past 30 years.

The journey unfolds across four immersive zones. The "Right Ear In" presents video from the band, offering a fresh, unexpected way to dive into the exhibition's story and prepare for what's to come.

The "Outer Ear" is a playful, interactive space where fans can walk down memory lane through the band's iconic album releases and milestones; sing their hearts out at an exclusive exhibition-style karaoke corner; and listen to unreleased gems -- from rare demo tapes to vintage interviews aired just for this exhibition.

The "Inner Ear" showcases ultra-rare memorabilia never displayed before, as well as limited-edition album tapes, 400 original T-shirt designs and quirky tour mementos that Paradox gave away during their three-decade journey.

At the final space, "Out Through The Left Ear", visitors are invited to leave personal messages for the band. There will also be an exclusive merchandise zone, offering rare items available only at this show.