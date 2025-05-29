New movies out this week: May 29-Jun 4

New releases that hit cinemas in Thailand this week.

John Wick: Chapter 4

Directed by Chad Stahelski.

Who’s in it?

Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne and George Georgiou.

What’s it about?

John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

Why watch it?

The Paris subway station where John Wick meets the Bowery King and Winston is "Porte des Lilas". It's often seen in films, as this particular station has a disused platform that's still kept fully functional, so it can be rented to filmmakers who wish to shoot in the Paris subway without having to disrupt regular traffic.

Kraken

Directed by Nikolay Lebedev.

Who’s in it?

Alexander Petrov, Diana Pozharskaya and Viktor Dobronravov.

What’s it about?

When a Russian submarine vanishes in the Greenland Sea, Commander Viktor Voronin leads a rescue mission to find his brother. Meanwhile, a Kraken monster emerges after a polar station's destruction.

Why watch it?

Referenced in the Norwegian film of the same name, also premiering this year.

Bo Tu Bao Thu (The 4 Rascals)

Directed by Tran Thanh.

Who’s in it?

Huynh Uyen An, Tran Quoc Anh and Le Giang.

What’s it about?

The 4 rascals decide to take matters into their own hands and plot their own plan to "solve" a love triangle.

Why watch it?

Vietnamese comedy.

About Family

Directed by Woo-seok Yang.

Who’s in it?

Kim Yoon-seok, Lee Seung-gi and Kang Han-na.

What’s it about?

The film is a comedy about family. It will tell the story of a man who's an elite medical student who decided to become a priest.

Why watch it?

A touching Korean comedy.

Phra Ruang Rise Of The Empire

Directed by Chartchai Ketnust.

Who’s in it?

Pongsakorn Mettarikanon, Thanavate Siriwattanakul, Sreypich Yem, Rangsan Panyaruang, Kamron Gunatilaka and Napasranch Mittiraroch.

What’s it about?

The tale of a confrontation with a formidable enemy, poised to seize the throne. It is time for the two kings to set aside their differences and unite in order to protect and preserve their kingdom.

Why watch it?

Phra Ruang is a legendary figure from Thai history, usually described as the founder of the first Thai kingdom who freed the people.

The Ritual

Directed by David Midell.

Who’s in it?

Al Pacino, Dan Stevens and Ashley Greene.

What’s it about?

Two priests, one in crisis with his faith and the other confronting a turbulent past, must overcome their differences to perform a risky exorcism.

Why watch it?

Based on a true story.

Premieres on May 31

J-hope Tour 'Hope on the Stage' in Japan: Live Viewing

Who’s in it?

J-Hope

What’s it about?

Following its February kickoff in Seoul and spanning across North America and Asia, J-Hope’s first solo world tour has captivated audiences with 31 concerts in 12 regions. The grand finale of “Hope On The Stage" will be broadcast live in cinemas worldwide.

Why watch it?

Witness the powerful moment of j-hope sharing his hopes, wishes, and dreams with audiences through his debut solo tour.

Premieres on June 4

From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina

Directed by Len Wiseman.

Who’s in it?

Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane.

What’s it about?

An assassin trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma organization sets out to seek revenge after her father's death.

Why watch it?

Final role for Lance Reddick before his unexpected death.

Bring Her Back

Directed by Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou.

Who’s in it?

Billy Barratt, Sally Hawkins and Mischa Heywood.

What’s it about?

A brother and sister uncover a terrifying ritual at the secluded home of their new foster mother.

Why watch it?

The second feature film from the Phillipou brothers.