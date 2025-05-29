'Magic Chess: Go Go' launched globally

Moonton Games announced that "Magic Chess: Go Go" (MCGG) launched globally yesterday, bringing the free-to-play multiplayer strategy game to players around the world.

MCGG has gained momentum, surpassing 20 million pre-registrations to become one of the year's most popular mobile titles. MCGG is created by the original team from Moonton Games' star game, "Mobile Legends: Bang Bang" (MLBB). Set in MLBB's beloved universe, MCGG transforms players into master strategists, commanding familiar MLBB Heroes to create their ultimate forces. Each Chessboard will see eight players simultaneously engage in player versus player (PvP) combat. Each player will compete individually, testing their real-time decision-making and strategies through multiple rounds to become the last strategist standing.

"Season 2: Blessing Of Embers", builds on Season 1's core mechanics, but with a twist. The new season focuses on the clash between Gods and Demons, heralding new Synergies, powerful combat buffs and systems. Six new Synergies make their debut this season, bringing the grand total to 10. Synergies are unique buffs that activate when heroes from the same faction are deployed. Each faction's power is unique and able to change the Chessboard in an instant.

The new season introduces a new Blessing mechanic. Players who have three or more of the same heroes ascended to the same level may trigger a Blessing, which will add an additional Synergy or Role to their teams. Players can activate a full 10 Synergies to unlock Ultra Synergy and get a massive boost to their line-up — by having six different heroes under the same faction, as well as through Blessing and Magic Crystal bonuses.

MCGG is available for download in Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand on iOS and Android.