Global premiere of Korean series 'Good Boy in Thailand
Park Bo-gum, Kim So-hyun and Lee Sang-yi to attend Bangkok red carpet

PUBLISHED : 29 May 2025 at 17:53

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Guru

WRITER: Nianne-Lynn Hendricks

Prime Video will host a global premiere in Bangkok for the highly anticipated Korean series "Good Boy" on May 31, featuring lead cast members Park Bo-gum, Kim So-hyun and Lee Sang-yi.

The event includes a red carpet, screening of the first episode, and fan interactions ahead of the series' global release. Fans can explore an interactive website that includes a fun character quiz to discover which "Good Boy" character they’re most like. Thai fans who are keen to secure a ticket to the global premiere can visit the interactive website at goodboyonprime.com.

"Good Boy" follows former medal-winning athletes turned police officers fighting crime, blending comedy, action and romance. The series stars Park Bo-gum as Yoon Dong-ju, Kim So-hyun as Ji Han-na, and Lee Sang-yi as Kim Jong-hyeon, alongside Heo Sung-tae and Tae Won-seok. Director Sim Na-yeon ("Beyond Evil") and writer Lee Dae-il ("Life On Mars") bring this action-packed story to life.

New episodes will be released weekly on Prime Video starting May 31.

