Blackpink's 'Deadline' world tour to conclude at Hong Kong's Kai Tak Stadium

K-pop sensation Blackpink will hold two shows at Hong Kong's Kai Tak Stadium in what appears to be the finale of their "Deadline" world tour in January next year.

It will be the group's first return to Hong Kong three years after it held three sold-out shows at AsiaWorld-Expo in 2023.

According to details released by K-pop agency YG Entertainment on Tuesday, the world tour will commence in July in Goyang, South Korea and is set to conclude with two shows in Hong Kong on Jan 24 and 25 next year.

The four-member girl group, comprising Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rose, will embark on a North American leg this summer, touring the United States and Canada. They will then head to Europe, with scheduled concerts in the French capital Paris, Milan in Italy, the Spanish city of Barcelona, and England's capital London, before returning to Asia.

Their Asian tour dates include, Kaohsiung in Taiwan and Thailand's Bangkok in October, followed by Indonesia's capital Jakarta, Bulacan in the Philippines, and Singapore in November, culminating with shows in Japan's capital Tokyo and finally Hong Kong next January. It remains unconfirmed whether additional dates will be added to the tour after those shows.

For the Hong Kong concerts, members of the Blink fan club had an exclusive presale registration period from Tuesday until Sunday, with the presale itself scheduled for June 10.

Two further rounds of presales will be held on June 11 and June 12, before tickets go on general sale at 11am on June 13.

Blackpink are the latest high-profile act to announce performances at the city's 50,000-seat stadium, which officially opened in March.

Over the past two months, the stadium has already hosted concerts by British rock band Coldplay, Cantopop star Nicholas Tse Ting-fung, and Taiwanese band Mayday. South Korean boy band NCT Dream also have a show planned there in August.

In January 2023, Blackpink performed three concerts in Hong Kong as part of their "Born Pink" world tour at AsiaWorld-Expo.

The shows were instrumental in heralding Hong Kong's post-Covid reopening, with tickets being snapped up within hours of going on sale.

The concerts took place just days after Hong Kong and mainland China reopened their borders with limited daily quotas. Eager fans from the mainland rushed to secure tickets for the shows, leading to a significant surge in demand that saw resellers inflate ticket prices to as much as HK$25,000 (104,000 baht).