Doraemon’s Thailand episode delights fans with Thai culture and scenery

A long-awaited moment has finally arrived for Thai fans of the beloved Japanese animation Doraemon. The iconic series has aired a special episode set in Thailand, much to the excitement of its enthusiastic audience. The episode, rich in Thai culture and scenery, was broadcast on Japan’s TV Asahi on Saturday at 3pm local time.

Episode 865, titled "I Want to Meet That Cat in Thailand", marks the first time Doraemon and his friends have visited Thailand. The special instalment has been highly anticipated by Thai viewers, and the broadcast did not disappoint — delivering a vibrant portrayal of the Kingdom’s culture, landmarks, and soft power elements.

In the episode, Doraemon and Nobita immerse themselves in several quintessential Thai experiences. They are seen riding a traditional elephant in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, travelling in a colourful tuk-tuk, and sampling dried mango and fried fish cakes — a popular local delicacy.

One of the standout moments is their visit to the bustling Damnoen Saduak Floating Market in Ratchaburi Province, where the pair enjoy local street food and soak up the lively atmosphere of this world-renowned market.

Another noteworthy highlight includes the depiction of the Hae Nang Maew (Cat Procession), a traditional Thai rain-calling ritual. The show’s production team earned praise for its sensitive handling of cultural elements — eagle-eyed viewers noticed that a cat doll was used in place of a live animal, a thoughtful nod to modern animal welfare concerns.

The episode also features Shizuka dressed in traditional Thai costume performing a classical Thai dance, a scene with the rare and culturally significant Wichien Maat (Siamese cat), and animated renderings of iconic Thai landmarks such as Wat Phra That Nong Bua in Ubon Ratchathani and Wat Saman Rattanaram in Chachoengsao.

For fans eager to enjoy the special in its full Thai-dubbed version, local broadcasters are expected to release it in the near future.