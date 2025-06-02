New release of The Persona5 series

Following successful launches in China, Hong Kong and Macau, Taiwan and South Korea in April last year, “Persona5: The Phantom X” has finally announced a Southeast Asia release date.

The highly anticipated title will be available on mobile devices and PCs on July 3, bringing more of the series' stylish turn-based combat and an entirely new cast of Phantom Thieves.

Developed through a collaboration between Atlus' P-Studio and Chinese developer Black Wing Games, Persona5: The Phantom X is a mobile-optimised title that transports players back to the world of Persona5, allowing players to control Wonder, a second-year high school student at Kokatsu Academy, whose mundane life takes a dramatic turn after encountering a mysterious owl-like creature named Lufel. As Wonder unravels the truth behind a society losing its desire, players will form a new team of Phantom Thieves and embark on a mission to restore this vital human essence.

As a live-service title, Persona5: The Phantom X promises an ever-evolving adventure. The game features familiar gameplay pillars from the mainline series, including turn-based combat, dungeon crawling, time management and social bonding, while introducing new systems unique to this entry.

Players can take on part-time jobs, join after-school clubs, strengthen their Personas and develop social stats, all within a vibrant, original narrative. Notably, fan-favourite Persona characters, such as Joker, Ann Takamaki and Ryuji Sakamoto, will make special appearances via exclusive in-game contracts.

New additions to the series include the Velvet Trials, a PvE-focused challenge mode, an expanded Mementos to explore, mini-games and the ability to form or join Guilds, offering players new avenues for cooperative and competitive play.Since its regional debut, “Persona5: The Phantom X” has received acclaim for its engaging story and dynamic new cast, qualities fans have praised as being remarkably in line with the high standards of the original “Persona5”.

Pre-registration is open via the iOS App Store and Google Play, with exclusive milestone-based rewards to be distributed at launch through in-game mail.