Globally rising: 4EVE, Milli perform at Head in the Clouds fest
Life
Arts & Entertainment

Globally rising: 4EVE, Milli perform at Head in the Clouds fest

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

PUBLISHED : 2 Jun 2025 at 17:09

NEWSPAPER SECTION: News

WRITER: Nattakorn Takam

The girl group 4EVE, left, and the rapper Milli, right, during their shows at the music festival Head in the Clouds 2025 in Pasadena, California, USA on Sunday. (Photo: 4EVE X page and Head in the Cloud Festival Instagram)
Two Thai artists — rapper Milli and girl group 4EVE — performed their songs at the music festival Head in the Clouds 2025 on Sunday, held by the record label 88rising near Los Angeles. The online hashtags used to share their performance trended number one in Thailand and number nine worldwide.

4EVE took the stage with an energetic and captivating performance. Their show was met with overwhelming support from fans worldwide, propelling the hashtag #HITC2025x4EVE to trend as the number one topic in Thailand and ninth worldwide on X.

Milli, a Thai rapper whose hit songs have resonated with audiences across Thailand, returned to perform at this year's event after joining in 2022 and 2023.

In a remarkable showcase of Thai culture on the international stage, she invited Buakaw Banchamek, a world-renowned Muay Thai boxer, to join her on stage.

They were celebrated as the first T-pop group and solo artist to perform at the international festival.

Buakaw Banchamek, a world-renowned Muay Thai boxer (centre) with 4EVE members and Milli.

Many netizens described their performances at the concert as a showcase of the immense talent of Thai artists to the world.

The stage were also joined by numerous world-renowned performers, including G-Dragon, DEAN, DPR, IAN and 2NE1.

The music and arts festival took place from May 31 until June 1 at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, USA.

