Artist explores life's contradictions

Art lovers are invited to celebrate life and grow together during "Happy Birthday", which is running at RCB Galleria 4, 2nd floor of River City Bangkok, Charoen Krung 24, until June 22.

This is the second solo exhibition by Chatchawan Greblumjeak, aka UnderHatDaddy, the artist behind Chubby -- the charmingly plump girl character whose presence has lit up countless hearts.

In this new chapter, the artist takes viewers to journey through the beautifully tangled emotions of being human. Born into a world of joy and vulnerability, triumph and failure, pain and resilience, we are all navigating a life full of contradictions. And yet, isn't life -- messy, magical, and maddening as it is -- the greatest gift of all?

Every year, we hear the same familiar tune -- "Happy Birthday to you...". We blow out candles, make wishes and receive warm wishes in return. But for the artist, a quiet observer of this annual ritual, a deeper question lingers -- "Is birth truly synonymous with happiness?"

A painting by UnderHatDaddy. (Photo courtesy of River City Bangkok)

Every year, birthdays come with the inevitable passage of time, ageing, deterioration, wrinkles, illness, separation and loss. These bring with them pain, whether it's fleeting or eternal. Yet, at the same time, every birthday we celebrate is also a chance to learn, to grow, to move past pain, or to let go of suffering, becoming a better version of ourselves than we were the year before.

Amidst the flicker of candles and the sweetness of birthday cake, the artist invites viewers to reflect on life and celebrate existence through his paintings, where each brushstroke cleverly embeds hidden symbols within the work.

UnderHatDaddy's art is a reflection of a life fully lived -- through joy and sorrow, trials and triumphs. His works often carry subtle yet profound philosophical undertones, expressed through symbols drawn from both nature and everyday contemporary life.