Jay Fai documentary premieres in Bangkok

After captivating audiences at prestigious international film festivals from Cannes to Moscow, the intimate documentary "Jay Fai: Fire & Soul" returned to Bangkok for its Thai premiere, celebrating the remarkable journey of Thailand's most celebrated street food vendor.

On May 19, a distinguished gathering of chefs, journalists, food enthusiasts and cultural figures assembled at Wolf Pack arts space for the screening, which coincided with the film's worldwide release on the UTOPICFOOD! YouTube channel. The evening featured a rare appearance by the documentary's subject—81-year-old Supinya "Jay Fai" Junsuta, whose rise from modest beginnings to Michelin-starred acclaim has made her an international symbol of Thai culinary excellence.

From adversity to acclaim

Directed by acclaimed food documentarian Arlei Lima and produced by Mason Florence through Utopic Films, the documentary traces Jay Fai's inspiring transformation from poverty to global recognition. The film chronicles her journey from a devastating house fire that wiped out her family's savings, through her transition from tailoring to cooking, ultimately leading to her creation of signature dishes like the now world-famous crab omelette.

The self-taught chef's perfectionist approach and tireless dedication behind charcoal-fired woks earned her international fame and Bangkok's first Michelin star awarded to a street food vendor. Through exclusive interviews and candid moments, the documentary offers unprecedented access to Jay Fai's personal and professional life.

"It's truly been the honour of a lifetime to help celebrate this legend of the food world, an incredible symbol of the long dedication and creativity that has helped put Thai street food on the world map," said producer Mason Florence, who has long been familiar with Bangkok's food scene.

Cultural significance beyond cuisine

The documentary positions Jay Fai as more than just a successful cook, presenting her as a true symbol of Thai culture. The film explores how gastronomy serves as both sustenance and social connector in Thai society, examining the role of street food culture in urban communities.

Jay Fai's story embodies the entrepreneurial spirit that characterizes many Thai food vendors, demonstrating how culinary passion can provide family support whilst preserving cultural traditions. Her commitment to exceptional quality, treating each guest "as if for her own family," has elevated street food from necessity to art form.

International recognition

The screening also marked the revival of Copenhagen's MAD Symposium, created by renowned chef René Redzepi of NOMA Restaurant. Jay Fai's memorable stage appearance at the last MAD edition in 2018, captured in the documentary, underscored her standing among the world's most revered chefs.

Beyond her Michelin recognition, Jay Fai has received the "Asia's 50 Best Icon Award" from the World's 50 Best Restaurants and was featured on Netflix's "Street Food" series, cementing her status as Thailand's "Queen of Street Food."

The documentary is now available globally on the UTOPICFOOD! YouTube channel, continuing the platform's mission to tell stories of food and its cultural agents through documentary narratives.

Watch "Jay Fai: Fire & Soul" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D8LMQ1SJY0Y