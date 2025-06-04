New releases for your streaming pleasure: June 4-10

Looking for a title to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!

APPLE TV+

Stick

Premieres on June 4

A golf comedy series about an ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago. After the collapse of his marriage and getting fired from his job at an Indiana sporting goods store, Pryce hedges his bets, and future, entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom.

HBO/ MAX

Chespirito: Not Really On Purpose

Premieres on June 5

A heartfelt biographical series following the rise to fame of beloved Mexican comic and cultural icon Roberto Gómez Bolaños — AKA Chespirito.

Humane

Premieres on June 7

Takes place over a single day, mere months after a global ecological collapse has forced world leaders to reduce the Earth's population.

DISCOVERY

Raptors

Premieres on June 5

Birds of prey are our planet's greatest hunters. United by a hooked beak, a taste for flesh and razor-sharp talons, they have conquered the globe.

Ocean Wild

Premieres on June 8

Dive beneath the waves to discover this stunning underwater landscape and learn how these aquatic species have evolved alongside their environment.

AFN

The Chocolate Queen: Season 5

Premieres on June 8

Kristen Tibbs shares incredibly innovative tips, tricks and clever secrets to make home baking amazing.

Spaghetti Conquest

Premieres on June 10

A culinary exploration of pasta and noodles, focusing on their versatility and cross-cultural fusion.

NETFLIX

Ginny & Georgia: Season 3

Premieres on June 5

This season could be headed down a dark path with Georgia under house arrest with an ankle monitor and Paul and Ginny running.

The Survivors

Premieres on June 6

Fifteen years ago, the loss of three young people tore this sleepy seaside town apart. Now, the mysterious death of a young woman dredges up the past

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning: Part One

Premieres on June 7

Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands.

TLC

The Hair Loss Clinic

Premieres on June 2

Leading hair transplant surgeon Dr Edward Ball and hair and scalp specialist Eva Proudman transform the lives of men and women emotionally affected by dramatic hair loss and other embarrassing scalp issues.