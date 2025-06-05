Artist explores memory and identity
Artist explores memory and identity

PUBLISHED : 5 Jun 2025 at 03:30

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Life

A painting by Napat Klawmanee. photo courtesy of BNC Creatives
The ties of memory, emotion and experience between mother and son are portrayed through art during "Lullaby Olahey Olahuek", which is running at BNC Creatives Art Gallery RCA, until June 24.

This is a solo exhibition by Napat "Tong" Klawmanee, who took inspiration from his deeply personal experience of hearing his mother sing lullabies to him every night before bed.

After growing up and leaving home to study art and explore life during his adolescence, he eventually returned to his hometown. It was then that a flood of childhood memories returned to him -- memories of love, deep emotional connection, thoughts, values, mannerisms, ways of life, teachings and even his identity -- all of which had been passed down from his mother and shaped who he is today.

In his recollection, he can still hear the echoes of lullabies and bedtime stories that gently carried him into sleep in his mother's arms. While the melodies were soothing and melodic, the lyrics often held dark, mysterious themes, stories of ghosts, spirits and death.

These eerie elements, wrapped in love and maternal care, fostered in Napat a deep fascination with the darkness of night, filled with imagination and dreamlike fantasy.

He weaves these memories and emotions into an exploration of his relationship with his mother. The intimate fragments are combined with elements from Thai oral traditions such as lullabies, ancient myths, folk tales and ghost legends.

These stories are expressed through his vibrant, colourful paintings that, while visually bold, carry an emotional heaviness, rendered in raw, vigorous brushstrokes that capture the power and depth of his internal reflections.

The artist also highlights the theme of motherhood in Thai history, portraying the powerful and unconditional love of a mother who would do anything for her child, regardless of social class or status.

BNC Creatives is on Rama IX Road and opens daily from 10am to 6pm, except Monday.

Call 092-609-2666.

