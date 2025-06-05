New movies out this week: Jun 5-11

New releases that hit cinemas in Thailand this week.

Kaiju No.8 (Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon)

Directed by Tomomi Kamiya and Shigeyuki Miya.

Who’s in it?

The voices of Nasim Benelkour, Ai Fairouz and Brad Foster.

What’s it about?

A group of Defense Force volunteers come together to try to defeat an army of ruthless Kaiju.

Why watch it?

Edited from Kaiju No. 8 (2024).

Petaka Gunung Gede (Haunting Of Mount Gede)

Directed by Azhar Kinoi Lubis.

Who’s in it?

Arla Ailani, Adzana Ashel and Endy Arfian.

What’s it about?

Two true friends who love each other. But there is a secret that is covered up then creates a disaster, and haunts their climb on Mount Gede.

Why watch it?

From the creator of Kafir: A Deal With The Devil (2018).

Housefull 5

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

Who’s in it?

Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh.

What’s it about?

Set aboard a luxury cruise ship where a billionaire mysteriously dies, prompting a chaotic whodunit filled with the franchise’s trademark slapstick humour and comic misadventures. The film introduces suspense elements and multiple climactic twists — each cinema screening may feature a different killer reveal to keep audiences guessing until the end.

Why watch it?

Fardeen Khan's third film with Riteish Deshmukh after Heyy Babyy and Visfot and with Akshay Kumar after Heyy Babyy and Khel Khel Mein.

Premieres on June 11

Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye

Directed by Fuga Yamashiro.

Who’s in it?

The voice of Morgana Ignis.

What’s it about?

Momo and Okarun set out on their latest adventure, traveling to a hot springs town home rented by Jiji, Momo's childhood friend and former crush, with the goal to solve the mystery surrounding his family.

Why watch it?

Anime adaptation of the Cursed House Arc of the Dandadan manga series by Yukinobu Tatsu.

Kataomoi Sekai (Unreachable)

Directed by Nobuhiro Doi.

Who’s in it?

Suzu Hirose, Hana Sugisaki and Kaya Kiyohara.

What’s it about?

Misaki, Yuuka and Sakura live together in an old house on a corner of Tokyo. Though they are not related by blood, they have been bound together by a strong bond for the last twelve years.

Why watch it?

Also known as Unrequited Love World.

How To Train Your Dragon

Directed by Dean DeBlois.

Who’s in it?

Mason Thames, Nico Parker and Gerard Butler.

What’s it about?

As an ancient threat endangers both Vikings and dragons alike on the isle of Berk, the friendship between Hiccup, an inventive Viking, and Toothless, a Night Fury dragon, becomes the key to both species forging a new future together.

Why watch it?

Butler reprises his role as Stoick.

Love Or Lie

Directed by Jit Khamnoedrat.

Who’s in it?

Patitta Attayatamavitaya, Sadanont Durongkaweroj and Phatdarinh Prinyarak.

What’s it about?

When a down-on-his-luck detective receives a bizarre assignment from a mysterious client, he finds himself tasked with investigating Frank, a shady businessman, and Poche, a sweet-voiced singer. His mission is to play matchmaker and make them fall in love. But things take an unexpected turn when he meets Pun, a nosy market vendor trained by the legendary Mae Jaem and Poche’s older sister, who senses something fishy about this strange case of the pineapple cupid.

Why watch it?

When love is perfect, nothing can stop it.