Fix by Love: How Thai kintsugi artist beautifies broken objects

If you search for a kintsugi repair in Thailand, the Fix by Love Facebook and Instagram pages will likely appear first in your feed. Although the owner claims he has never digitally marketed it, the page attracts people genuinely interested and appreciative of the art.

"So, I let the work speak for itself," said Chayanan "Toon" Anantawatchakorn, owner of Fix by Love. The 34-year-old man, passionate about the Japanese art for a decade, describes himself as a kintsugi practitioner.

Kintsugi, meaning 'golden joinery' in Japan, is a traditional Japanese craft of repairing broken pottery with urushi lacquer, dusted with gold powder.

The technique dates to the 15th century when natural glue from lacquer trees was discovered in China or Japan and used to mend ceramics and porcelain. Although raw lacquer can cause skin allergies, it becomes food-safe once hardened and polymerised, making kintsugi suitable for food and drinkware. It also has antibacterial properties and weakens under strong ultraviolet (UV) exposure.

Broken ceramics restored by the kintsugi technique are done by Fix by Love.

Toon, who described himself as a kintsugi practitioner, said his interest began with his fondness for tea. Born into a Thai-Chinese family where everyone drinks tea, he once broke a sentimental tea saucer about 10 years ago.

"In Thai belief, we are taught not to restore or use broken objects as they are perceived as bad omen," said the craftsman. "But in Japan, ceramics have long been celebrated as high-class items."

Restoring and bringing objects back to life through kintsugi is a beautiful art, he added.

Toon learned the technique by reading books and online blogs by Japanese traditional kintsugi artists. The process was intense, and he even dreamed about it at night. He soon realised that the craft cannot be rushed.

When working with broken pieces, Toon visualises their placement before meticulously preparing the edges for urushi lacquer. "The process requires experience and precision; otherwise, the pieces won't fit, resulting in a distorted shape," the Bangkok-based artist explained.

Sometimes, the pieces cannot be glued all at once, as a strong foundation is necessary first. After assembly, the lacquer takes about a week or more to harden, depending on size and temperature.

Tiny fractures may remain, so Japanese clay powder (tonoko) is mixed with urushi to fill them. This process is repeated until the surface is smooth, and the final step involves dusting the repairs with gold powder.

Gold powder used for kintsugi repair.

One recent challenging piece took him half a year to complete, Toon noted.

A graduate of Chulalongkorn University's Faculty of Architecture, Toon is also passionate about painting and photography. His interest in kintsugi stems from his broader knowledge of art, appreciating both its physical and spiritual beauty.

He said the philosophy behind kintsugi gradually became clearer to him as he worked on the craft and listened to his customers' stories. Seeing their reactions when they received their sentimental objects with golden scars keeps him motivated.

Toon holds a difficult piece that took him about six months to restore.

"I started because of its beauty, but what keeps me going is its reflection on myself," Toon said.

Discover more about his passion and tips for aspiring kintsugi artists in the interview video by the Bangkok Post below.