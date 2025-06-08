Sting returns to Bangkok in September

The legendary English musician Sting will return to Bangkok as part of his "Sting 3.0" world tour to perform at UOB Live on Sept 25. It'll be his first performance in 13 years, his last being the "Back To Bass" tour at Impact Arena in 2012.

(Photo: Carter B. Smith)

He'll be accompanied by Dominic Miller, virtuoso guitarist and longtime collaborator, and Chris Maas, touring drummer for English folk rock band Mumford & Sons and Maggie Rogers.

While the day-one fans know Sting as the frontman of English rock band The Police, the (not-by-much) younger ones may know him from Puff Daddy's 1997 single I'll Be Missing You, which incorporates a sample from the Police's 1983 track Every Breath You Take, and his sixth studio album Brand New Day, which was released in 1999 and earned him two Grammy awards.

Sting, who has 18 Grammy awards apart from other accolades, has consistently pushed the boundaries of musical innovation and evolution throughout his illustrious career. Case in point. 44/876, his collaborative album with Shaggy, won Best Reggae Album at the 61st Grammy Awards.

It's safe to say that fans will have an opportunity to see Sting perform the most electrifying hits and deep cuts from his almost five decades' worth of discography from The Police and his solo eras. The average 21-song setlist for the "Sting 3.0" world tour reveals a considerable number of hits that would please his earliest fans.

Tickets to his upcoming Bangkok concert are available via Thai Ticket Major.