Blackpink returns to Bangkok for 3-day concert run

Blinks, get ready to grab tickets to the "Blackpink World Tour In Bangkok", which is scheduled from Oct 24-26 at the Rajamangala National Stadium. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa will return to the same stadium where they performed their previous concert "Blackpink World Tour [Born Pink] Bangkok Encore" on two consecutive days.

This time around, their upcoming dates will be their biggest concerts in Bangkok ever, looking to pack in around 150,000 fans over three days. While a few big international and local acts – such as Coldplay, Got7, Cocktail and Bodyslam – have had two consecutive concert dates at the stadium before, Blackpink seems to be the first group to schedule three consecutive dates there, to the best of our knowledge.

The Deadline World Tour is Blackpink's third world tour, running from July to January 2026 with dates in Asia, North America and Europe. It will kick off, obviously, in South Korea with a two-day run at Goyang Stadium.

The setlist should be interesting this time around, as all four members now have their solo discographies. Rosé dropped her debut solo album Rosie in December 2024. Jisoo released her solo EP Amortage in February. Lisa unleashed Alter Ego at the end of February. Jennie released her critically acclaimed debut solo album Ruby in March.

Born Pink World Tour 2023 (Photo: YG Entertainment)

Will their solo material become part of the new setlist? Or will the setlist be purely composed of hits from their pre-solo Blackpink era? If the latter's the case, the setlist may feel like more of the same. Also, it won't make sense to ignore their global individual hits. If their past concerts in Bangkok are anything to go by, fans can expect a long setlist, cool videos, slick production and all kinds of special effects.

Fans in Thailand must be quick to snap up the tickets as they are expected to sell out rapidly, as usual. Various pre-sales start from June 10. Blink Membership get first dibs on June 10 from 10am to 11.59pm. Visa Infinite pre-sale starts from 10am to 1pm on June 11. Visa pre-sale starts from 3pm to 11.59pm on June 11. Trip.com presale starts from 10am to 11.59pm on June 12. General ticket sale starts on June 13 from 10am.

Not only must Blinks in Thailand be quick to secure their pricey tickets, they must also brace themselves for the traffic mayhem that happens pre- and post-concert at Rajamangala National Stadium. Get your tickets at the Thai Ticket Major website.