Valley's emotional return

It's not every day that a Canadian indie pop band builds a global following by fusing nostalgic hooks, emotional transparency and an ever-evolving sonic identity. But Valley, the Toronto-based trio composed of Rob Laska (lead vocals), Alex Dimauro (bass) and Karah James (drums), has quietly — and now confidently — crafted a reputation as one of indie pop's most emotionally resonant and dynamic acts.

And now, they're coming back to Thailand.

Valley's return to Bangkok, scheduled for today at Samyan Mitrtown Hall, marks the band's first solo headlining show in the country, following their debut Thai performance at 2023's Road to Sonic Bang. This new show is part of their "Water The Flowers, Pray For A Garden Asia Tour", named after their 2024 Juno-nominated fourth album.

"We're super excited to come to Thailand," bassist Dimauro told Life over Zoom interview from Nashville, where the band had been working on new material. "That last show in Bangkok? One of the biggest and best crowds of the tour. It just made sense to come back."

Their excitement isn't just fan service — it's rooted in a genuine connection.

"We had a really good time," recalled drummer James, thinking back to their 2023 festival appearance. "We didn't get to see much of the city last time, so we're hoping to explore a little more. Also, the massage I got there? Best of my life. And don't get me started on the vegan food — Bangkok's got options."

While their 2023 set was part of a larger festival, this upcoming solo show gives Valley more room to breathe creatively, emotionally and visually. Fans can expect a performance that pulls deeply from Water The Flowers, Pray For A Garden as well as beloved past hits like Like 1999 and Oh Shit… Are We In Love?.

"The show is going to be a pretty close version of what people have seen on our North American and European tours," said James. "Of course, things change a little bit when we bring it overseas — there's logistics. But fans can expect most of the new album, some extended intros and outros and all the Valley you know and love…minus one member," she added with a laugh, alluding to the amicable departure of guitarist Mickey Brandolino in 2024.

That departure was significant. The band had just begun conceptualising their fourth album when guitarist Mickey Brandolino — who was also James' partner at the time — stepped away to focus on music production. Not only was it a shift in the group's dynamic musically, it came during a period of personal upheaval for James, who was quietly navigating the end of their relationship.

"It was definitely hard being away from everything," said James, referencing the month-long writing retreat they took in a cabin in the Smoky Mountains. "But it forced us to lean on each other. We had no distractions — just each other and the music. And we needed that. We had just gone through so much personally and professionally."

In addition to the breakup, James was also grieving the loss of her grandfather. Yet she kept much of that emotional weight to herself during the writing process, letting the music become a vessel for something bigger than just her own experience.

"I think that's where some of the beauty of this album comes from," she explained. "We were each processing different things, but collectively, we were trying to make sense of it all."

That shared processing birthed Water The Flowers, Pray For A Garden, an album rooted in duality — pain and growth, faith and surrender. The album's title track, co-written with Chase Lawrence from COIN, set the tone for the entire record.

"You water the things you want to grow in your life," said James. "At the time, we were so zoomed in on our garden, we could only see the weeds. But when you step back, you see the full picture — flowers, bugs, fruits, pests. It's all part of something beautiful."

Dimauro echoed the sentiment: "We leaned on each other like family. That's what made the album feel cohesive. We were really intentional with everything— from the lyrics to the arrangements. It wasn't just music; it was healing."

That healing is present not only in the lyrics but also in the sonic texture of the album. While their 2023 release Lost In Translation leaned heavily into glossy pop production, Water The Flowers is more organic and raw.

"We wanted to make a more alternative album," said James. "Pop albums are tricky when you're in a band like us — you're not always playing live in a room, and things get programmed. But this time, we played our instruments. It was made for us, first and foremost."

Even so, longtime fans needn't worry that Valley has left their signature behind.

"Some of our older songs are still super fun to play live," said Dimauro. "They feel timeless to us. Songs like There's Still A Light In The House or Like 1999 are nostalgic now — not just for the fans, but for us, too."

What makes Valley compelling is how seamlessly they blend introspection with accessibility. Their lyrics feel like late-night texts to your best friend, their melodies like the soundtrack to a coming-of-age film. Even their shows carry that emotional resonance.

"We've added some new arrangements and transitions to the live set," said James. "It's not just about playing the songs — it's about giving people a journey. There are moments where we need a costume change or to move between instruments, so we build these little moments into the show to make everything flow."

That flow has earned Valley a reputation far beyond Canada. With over 1.1 billion global streams, performances at festivals like Governors Ball and Life Is Beautiful, and a breakout US TV debut on Stephen Colbert's #LiveAtHome series, they've quietly become one of indie pop's most globally beloved acts.

Now, with a growing international audience and an emotionally resonant new album in hand, Valley seems more grounded — and more ambitious — than ever.

"You really learn about yourself on the road," said Dimauro. "You find what pushes each other's buttons, but you also learn what brings joy, and how to support each other. That's been the biggest thing."

Valley play tonight at Samyan Mitrtown Hall. Tickets cost 2,600 and 6,600 baht and are available now at Thaiticketmajor.com.