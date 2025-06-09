Chalermchai returns national artist status, now 'ordinary man'

Celebrated artist Chalermchai Kositpipat has divested himself of the status of national artist, handing it back to the Ministry of Culture and saying he plans to live out his remaining life as a ordinary citizen.

He announced this in a post on the Facebook account Following the Life of Ajarn Chalermchai Kositpitat on Monday.

He said he had sent a letter to the ministry on May 3 announcing his intention to give up the position of national artist as he no longer created paintings or any other form of art.

He had already resigned from other positions awarded to him by other institutions.

Chalermchai said he had a strong determination since childhood to divest himself of all accolades when he reached 70. He would not accept any position offered to him in future. He was returning to life as a layman.

"When you write anything about me, no need to mention that I'm a national artist," he said. "Just refer me as Mr Chalmermchai or ajarn Chalermchai. That's enough," he said.

"I bad-mouth, and I don't want the office giving me status to be damaged by that," he added.

Chalermchai was officially recognised as a national artist in visual arts in 2011. The status comes with financial and other means of support from the ministry.

He announced the end of the artist life in 2022 to spend the rest of his life on the roads on a motorcycle with his biking friends in Thailand and other countries.

He is best known as the man who built Wat Rong Khun, dubbed the white temple, in his home province of Chiang Rai.

The artist turned 70 on Feb 15 this year.