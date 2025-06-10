Lang Lang in Bangkok

When Lang Lang enters a room, he brings with him a palpable presence -- like the first stirring chords of a great symphony. At just 42, the Chinese virtuoso has achieved what many musicians aspire to -- sold-out performances at premier global venues, collaborations with artists ranging from Herbie Hancock to Metallica and a unique role as a cultural bridge between East and West.

But in person, Lang Lang is warm, open and reflective. In an exclusive interview with Life ahead of last month's show, he shared insights into his musical philosophy, the roots of his success and his unwavering mission to inspire the next generation.

The Making Of A Maestro

What does it take to become a world-renowned pianist? "It's very hard to answer in one sentence," he said. "But certainly, you need solid talent. You have to be really good at what you do. Then you need the right moment -- and the right initiative. You have to ask: What can I do to make the world slightly different? How can I change the world through music?"

Though his playing seems effortless, Lang Lang credits relentless practice. "People say my playing is emotional, natural -- but it's the result of countless hours refining the smallest details."

His journey began early. He started piano at three and by 10 was accepted into Beijing's Central Conservatory of Music. "I was always the youngest in the room," he recalled. "But I knew early on what I loved most -- and was fortunate to be good at it."

Describing his playing style, he said: "You have to hug the piano and connect your spirit to it. That's my style."

The Language Of Emotion

For Lang Lang, music is more than performance -- it's storytelling through sound. "To make a melodic line beautiful, think of it as floating or flowing," he explained. "Breathe before the first note. Let it flow -- like playing with water."

To convey strength, "you need to release everything", he said. "But for melancholy, hold your fingers slightly, add tension -- make a struggling movement. That's how the heart moves. That's how emotion enters the music."

Citing Beethoven, he emphasised the weight of a single long note: "Hold it. That's how you create emotional gravity."

A Citizen Of Two Worlds

Lang Lang's appeal lies not only in his brilliance but his bicultural fluency. "I feel at home in both China and the West," he said. "I've always bridged Chinese culture with Western classical music."

With a father who played traditional Chinese instruments and a career shaped by the Western canon, Lang Lang describes himself as having "two roots". "From the age of two, I heard both types of music. That shaped how I understand the world."

"Music is a universal language. It doesn't matter where you come from -- when you hear something beautiful, it touches your heart. I grew up with Chinese folk music but also fell in love with Beethoven and Chopin. My goal has always been to bring those worlds together while keeping my identity.

"Music is not just sound -- it's connection. It can heal, unite and inspire. When I play, I want the audience to feel something deep in their hearts."

Inspiring The Next Generation

Lang Lang's most heartfelt mission is to make classical music accessible to children. "Playing for young audiences gives me so much joy," he said. "Their energy touches me deeply."

To engage them, he uses imagination: "Some pieces sound like animals -- an elephant, a swan, even an aquarium. It makes music come alive. It helps kids see how music relates to their world."

In 2008, he founded the Lang Lang International Music Foundation to promote music education and support young talent. "We've introduced music into 200 schools -- 100 in China, 100 in the US and we're expanding into Europe and the UK, starting in Germany."

His goal is simple: "To make music part of every child's life. Even if someone's never experienced art, classical music can open a whole new world."

In 2013, Lang Lang was named a UN Messenger of Peace, with a focus on global education.

A Night To Remember In Bangkok

Lang Lang performed his debut recital in Thailand on May 31 at the Thailand Cultural Centre, presented by the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra under the Royal Patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya. The full-house audience included students, classical enthusiasts and a remarkable number of Thai pianists -- from young prodigies to seasoned performers.

His programme featured Fauré's Pavane, Schumann's Kreisleriana and a selection of Chopin's beloved works including Mazurkas and Polonaise. Each piece showcased his technical mastery and emotive interpretation.

The evening began with Fauré's graceful Pavane and Schumann's intense Kreisleriana, followed by Chopin's romantic works that displayed both Polish folk roots and emotional depth.

For his encores, Lang Lang performed Schumann's Chopin from Carnaval, a lyrical Jasmine Flower arrangement and de Falla's fiery Ritual Fire Dance -- each met with resounding applause.

After the concert, VIP guests enjoyed a rare photo opportunity with the maestro, capping a night that inspired a new generation of classical music lovers.

"My first recital in Thailand was more than just a concert," he said. "It was a landmark cultural moment, filled with joy and artistic fulfilment. The audience was incredible. I was truly honoured."

Looking Ahead

Lang Lang remains committed to sharing music globally through performance, education and emotional connection. His concerts may dazzle, but his deeper message endures -- music as a universal language of hope, humanity and harmony.

"Music changed my life," he said. "It made me a better person. And I think it's the best gift I can give back."