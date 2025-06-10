Docu-concert examines queer identity in music

Two powerful queer voices, Silvy and Mamio, present In The Minor Of Everything, a documentary concert performance that re-imagines familiar songs through untold queer stories, at Art Space @Bantadthong from Thursday to Saturday, at 8pm.

Through a heart-felt combination of documentary theatre and concert, the performance explores artistic journeys, struggles and the evolution of queer artists -- particularly those assigned female at birth.

Conceived and directed by Amadiva (Pathavee Thepkraiwan), the work raises critical questions about how an artist's musical style and career transform after coming out publicly.

The performance traces stories behind transitions -- from ballads to R&B, indie rock to 80s pop. Some changed their names. Some broke away from the past selves they once knew. How do such transformations happen?

Silvy (Pavida Moriggi) evolved from a teenage singing competition star to a fiery R&B artist, reshaping her voice as a love letter to those still finding the courage to love themselves.

Mamio (Sutipat Sutiwanit) is the former lead singer of indie rock band Zweed n' Roll, who is now carving her solo career under her original name with a spellbinding 80s-inspired pop/rock sound -- rebellious yet tender.

Together, these two queer voices listen to each other, weave their stories, and offer their songs -- on the same stage in the spirit of true connection.

This performance is part of Homohaus 2025, Bangkok's second annual queer performance art festival, which is running until June 15.