Mariah Carey returns to Bangkok in October

The wait is over for Thai fans as Mariah Carey is set to return to Bangkok for a spectacular one-night-only performance on Oct 11, at IMPACT Challenger Hall, Muang Thong Thani, as part of her highly anticipated Asia tour titled The Celebration Of Mimi. Ticket details will be announced soon via ThaiTicketMajor.

This dazzling concert commemorates the 20th anniversary of The Emancipation Of Mimi, Carey's landmark 2005 album that signalled a triumphant return to the top of the charts. The album featured timeless hits such as We Belong Together, Shake It Off and It's Like That and remains one of the defining pop albums of the 21st century.

Bangkok joins a select list of cities on Carey's 2025 Asia tour, which includes scheduled performances in Shanghai, Manila, Kobe and Yokohama. This marks her first performance in Thailand since 2018, making the upcoming concert a long-awaited moment for her dedicated Thai fanbase.

Mariah Carey's extraordinary career spans more than three decades and has solidified her status as one of the best-selling and most influential artists in music history.

With 19 No.1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart -- 18 of which she wrote herself -- she holds the record for the most chart-topping hits by any solo artist.

Known for her five-octave vocal range, remarkable songwriting and groundbreaking artistry, Carey has been honoured with a long list of accolades, including multiple Grammy Awards, American Music Awards, three Guinness World Records, Billboard's Artist of the Decade and Icon Award, the World Music Award for Best-Selling Female Artist of the Millennium, the Ivor Novello Award for International Achievement, the BMI Icon Award and induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.