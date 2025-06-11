Exhibition explores memory and reality

West Eden presents "Chronoscapes", a thought-provoking group exhibition by three artists who explore the fluid nature of memory and perception, until July 13.

Held in collaboration with 1Projects, the exhibition features surreal imagery artworks by Aroonkamon Thongmorn, Kamthorn Paowattanasuk and Pachara Piyasongsoot, who use distinct visual language to reveal how personal and collective experiences shape our understanding of reality.

Aroonkamon transforms discarded materials into 3D mixed media forms, which merge intricate origami techniques with metal, highlighting the relationship between human beings and materials and the confrontation between humans and machines and among the materials themselves.

Through photographic works created based on memories, dreams, experiences and inspiration, Kamthorn intends to communicate the feeling of searching for an unreal tranquillity and convey an understanding of a world that may not exist in the way we perceive it.

Meanwhile, Pachara's paintings narrate political, labour and social history -- spanning from the aftermath of the Oct 6, 1976, massacre to the post-2014 coup period -- through quiet and enigmatic landscapes, inviting viewers to engage in questioning and reinterpretation through collective memories spanning over four decades.

By challenging the idea of what is absolute reality, the exhibition suggests that reality itself might be a subjective construction influenced by memory, emotion, cultural context and economic and political environment.

West Eden Gallery is on Sukhumvit 31 and opens Thursday to Friday from 1pm to 6pm and 11am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday.