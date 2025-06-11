New releases for your streaming pleasure: June 11-17

Looking for a title to binge-watch this weekend? Here's our pick!

APPLE TV+

Echo Valley

Premieres on June 13

Kate, whose troubled daughter Claire turns up covered in blood. Someone else's blood. With Sydney Sweeney as Claire, it's about grief, secrets, addiction and how far a parent will go to protect their child.

Not a Box

Premieres on June 13

Inspired by the beloved, award-winning children’s picture book of the same name by The New York Times best-selling author and illustrator Antoinette Portis. With just one cardboard box, Riley imagines magical worlds — full of new friends and fantastic adventures.

PRIME VIDEO

Deep Cover

Premieres on June 12

A fast-paced action comedy starring Bryce Dallas Howard as Kat, an improv comedy teacher beginning to question if she’s missed her shot at success. When an undercover cop offers her the role of a lifetime, she recruits two of her students to infiltrate London’s gangland by impersonating dangerous criminals.

HBO/MAX

My Adventures With Superman: Season 2

Premieres on June 13

New reporters Clark, Lois and Jimmy set out to uncover who Superman really is. Along the way, they face danger, aliens, romance and the truth.

Dirty Angels

Premieres on June 14

Following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, a group of female soldiers is sent back in to rescue a group of kidnapped teenagers.

NETFLIX

Aniela

Premieres on June 11

After her wealthy husband leaves her with nothing, a high-society Warsaw snob is forced to use the only survival skills she has left — her sharp wit.

Our Times

Premieres on June 11

Husband and wife Nora and Héctor's scientific breakthrough lets them time travel from 1966 to 2025. As Héctor struggles, Nora thrives but at what cost?

Flat Girls

Premieres on June 12

A coming-of-age story depicts the love and friendship between two high-school girls, both daughters of police officers.

Youthful Glory

Premieres on June 12

When General Jiang Xu returns to the capital after eight years to investigate military corruption, he enters a strategic marriage with a strong-willed noblewoman, Ming Tan. As they navigate political intrigue and work to protect their families, an unexpected romance gradually blossoms between them.

Masameer Junior

Premieres on June 12

After a dire lesson on bad behavior, three unruly six-year-olds embark on a chaotic quest for the ultimate "good deed" — unleashing mayhem at every turn. A Saudi Arabian animation.