Pride exhibition in Phuket

Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort has launched “Sea Voices”, an inspiring collaboration with Chloé Kelly Miller, a rising-star French artist known for bold and modern art, who has exhibited “Sublimation” at the Carrousel du Louvre. Miller also had a Bangkok debut show at River City Bangkok last year.

"Sea Voices", which runs until April 30, 2026, celebrates love, inclusivity and marine life conservation, offering an unforgettable fusion of art, sustainability and hospitality.

The exhibition focuses on themes of empowerment, disabilities, LGBTQ+ pride, sustainability and marine life preservation through 20 art pieces on display in the Junction hub. Miller's ability to capture diversity and courage in her work promises a thought-provoking viewing experience.

“This exhibition is about being unapologetically yourself and protecting the beauty of what surrounds us — within and beyond,” says the artist. Based in Paris, Miller is a self-taught artist with a background in clinical psychology. Her creative journey began alongside her academic studies, growing organically through experimentation with media, textures and emotional depth.

Guests staying between June 17 and July 14 will have the rare opportunity to engage with Miller. The highlights include a press event on June 21. Witness her creativity live as she paints during this special session. On June 26-28 and July 4-6, join immersive art dinners, which will be a collaborative effort by Miller and chef Nok at Tamarind Restaurant. Guests can savour dishes and receive complimentary, numbered art pieces to take home as a keepsake.

That's not all, Pullman Phuket Panwa has unveiled an exclusive “Sea Voices” afternoon tea set, offering a delightful refreshment accompanied by a custom-designed art box as a complimentary memento.

“Sea Voices” has also partnered with Thailand Biennale Phuket 2025, which will take place for five months from November to April, 2026. Ten percent of all proceeds from Tamarind Restaurant, the Afternoon Tea Box and special cocktails will be donated to the Phuket Provincial Disabled Service Center.