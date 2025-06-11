Thai actresses’ accused stalkers arrested

Five suspects have been arrested after Thai actresses Sirilak “Lingling” Kwong and Kornnaphat “Orm” Sethratanapong filed a police complaint against obsessive fans who have been stalking and harassing them.

Authorities said the suspects followed the stars of the hit TV series The Secret of Us to their residences, photographing their cars and licence plates.

Disturbingly, it emerged that Orm’s personal driver was found to have accepted money from the stalkers in exchange for selling private information about her whereabouts, according to investigators.

The driver claimed he acted out of concern for Orm, but the family rejected this as an excuse. Orm discovered the driver’s involvement after helping him use GPS on a new phone, which led to uncovering chat messages on Line revealing the stalking network.

The suspects operated a Line group to exchange information and coordinated their stalking activities, including showing up at the actresses’ homes and attempting to contact Orm’s mother, according to the police complaint.

Some fans even booked plane tickets to sit near the actresses during long-distance travel.

Police confirmed that the five arrested are only part of a larger group of stalkers, including both Thai and foreign nationals.

The actresses’ management and Channel 3 issued warnings earlier this year demanding that the harassment stop, but the behaviour persisted. The driver involved has been dismissed, and police have pledged to pursue legal action against all involved to the fullest extent of the law.

The case highlights the serious problem of sasaeng (obsessive) fans crossing legal and ethical boundaries, threatening the privacy and wellbeing of celebrities in Thailand.

Authorities urge victims of stalking to report incidents promptly to ensure protection and confidentiality.