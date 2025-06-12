New movie out this week: Jun 12-18
New movie out this week: Jun 12-18

Check out 'Fureru' for a heartfelt exploration of friendship

PUBLISHED : 12 Jun 2025 at 17:15

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Guru

WRITER: Nianne-Lynn Hendricks

New movie that hits cinemas in Thailand this week.

Fureru

Directed by Tatsuyuki Nagai.

Who’s in it?

The voices of Ryôta Bandô, Takuya Eguchi and Fumi Hirano.

What’s it about? 

Aki, Ryo and Yuta, childhood friends who grew up on the same island, are 20 years old and start living together in Takadanobaba, Tokyo. Even though their living environments are different, they work part-time at a bar, work as salespeople at a real estate company, and are students at a vocational school for clothing designers, the three are always connected in their hearts. The reason is, the mysterious creatures brought from the island, Touch, have mysterious powers similar to telepathy that connect them with different hobbies and personalities. The friendship between the three should continue, but they discover another hidden power of touch.

Why watch it? 

A coming-of-age film set in present-day Tokyo surrounding the Shinjuku area.

