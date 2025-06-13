Thailand shines as BTS’s J-Hope films music video in Bangkok suburbs

BTS’s J-Hope has officially released his latest single, "Killin’ It Girl", featuring rising American rapper GloRilla — and the vibrant music video accompanying the track was filmed entirely in Thailand.

The hip-hop single is the result of a collaboration with Canadian super-producer Cirkut, renowned for his work with global icons such as Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Katy Perry. He is joined by fellow producers Inverness and Blake Slatkin, while both J-Hope and GloRilla also contributed to the songwriting process.

One of the most talked-about highlights for fans is undoubtedly the music video’s setting. Shot in Rangsit, Pathum Thani, just outside Bangkok, the video captures the unmistakable character of Thai urban life - from colourful taxis and bustling street food stalls to shopfronts and buildings adorned with prominent Thai signage.

Production was handled by Thailand-based Umoon Productions, a creative team well-known in the K-pop industry for its high-quality work, including the music video for Haegeum by Agust D (Suga), J-Hope’s fellow BTS member.

The release has quickly captured the attention of the global fanbase, with "Killin’ It Girl" becoming the fastest K-pop music video to surpass one million views on YouTube in 2025. Thai ARMYs have expressed immense pride at seeing their country featured so prominently, with many praising the cultural authenticity and visual storytelling in the video.

With its infectious beat, star-studded production team, and bold visual identity, "Killin’ It Girl" marks another standout solo effort from J-Hope – and another moment in the global spotlight for Thailand.

Last year, a music video of "Rockstar" from Lalisa "Lisa" Manobal became an internet hit and was the talk of the town in Thailand. Most parts of the single were filed in Bangkok's Yaowarat district.