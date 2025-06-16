Red Velvet's Irene & Seulgi set to perform in Bangkok

SM True invites K-pop fans to discover Irene & Seulgi of Red Velvet. The duo is set to change K-pop enthusiasts' perspectives of breaking limits and bring about an even brighter shine in their very first full-scale concert in Thailand titled "Irene & Seulgi Concert Tour [Balance] In Bangkok" on July 19 at Paragon Hall.

Irene & Seulgi have captivated attention as the group's first subunit. They have been recognised in every aspect -- from on-stage chemistry, unique vocals and captivating performances that command attention.

Red Velvet - Irene & Seulgi debuted with the mini-album Monster and the single Naughty in 2020 -- both of which topped international music and album charts and won at multiple Korean music show awards. In 2025, the duo made a much-anticipated comeback with a second mini-album titled TILT through which listeners can experience the subunit's elevated musical evolution. The core message of the album conveys that breaking free and shifting views leads to growth.

In addition to their subunit work, both artists have refined their own craft as solo artists. Irene released the album Like A Flower in November 2024 while Seulgi launched Accidentally On Purpose in March 2025. These releases further highlight their charm and solidify their place in the hearts of fans around the world as versatile artists.

"2025 Irene & Seulgi Concert Tour [Balance] in Asia" will take place in seven cities across Asia. The tour kicked off in Seoul on June 14-15 and the response has been overwhelming -- all tickets sold out. From there, the duo will perform in Singapore (July 4), Macau (July 12), Bangkok (July 19), Taipei (August 3), Kuala Lumpur (Sept 13) and Tokyo (Sept 24–25).

Tickets cost 2,600, 3,600, 3,900, 4,900, 5,600, 6,000 and 6,500 baht.

Tickets can be purchased from Saturday at Counter Service in all 7-Eleven stores nationwide and via allticket.com.