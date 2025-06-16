RBSO gears up to celebrate anime music

The Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra Foundation, under the patronage of HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, presents the 2025 edition of the extremely popular "Music of Anime" at the Main Hall of Thailand Cultural Centre, Ratchadaphisek Road, on Thursday and Friday, at 7.30pm.

This is an opportunity to experience orchestral versions of anime music, from renowned works featured in iconic Ghibli films such as Spirited Away and Howl's Moving Castle. These pieces will be played alongside other popular anime works from franchises such as Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Fairy Tail, Sword Art Online and Your Name.

Japanese animated films, TV shows and accompanying music continue gaining international popularity. Anime music consists of long, dramatic melodies and rapidly shifting chord progressions; each soundtrack has become synonymous with the show it originates from.

This year's edition will feature a new selection of popular anime pieces, beginning naturally with the compositions of Joe Hisaishi, a maestro of Japanese film scores who is at the forefront of anime music. He boasts a prolific career spanning over four decades, with over 100 film scores and solo albums.

Naohisa Furusawa. (Photos: RBSO Foundation)

Hisaishi has received numerous awards, including seven Japanese Academy Awards for Best Music and the Medal of Honour with a purple ribbon from the Japanese government -- his remarkable career is a testament to the quality of his scores and brilliant musical composition.

Guest Japanese conductor Naohisa Furusawa will conduct the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra through a magical evening of orchestral storytelling that seeks to celebrate Japanese culture through anime music.

Tickets cost 600, 1,000, 1,500, 2,000 and 2,500 baht (half price for students and seniors aged 60 and above) and can be purchased from thaiticketmajor.com.