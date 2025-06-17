Step into Doraemon's world

Doraemon, created by manga master Fujiko F. Fujio, is a world-famous blue robotic cat character from the future who is popular because of his engaging stories that fascinate young viewers.

To celebrate Doraemon, Japan Anime Movie Thailand in collaboration with All Rights Reserved and Fujiko Pro, organised "100% Doraemon & Friends" which covers 3,000m² at Iconsiam.

Pitchapha Nalongphun, managing director of Five Star Agency, explained that the title "100% Doraemon & Friends" means the exhibition is a collection of all the characters in Doraemon.

"As part of celebrations, the organisers collected Doraemon's friends. Viewers may not remember some characters because they missed some episodes, but over 100 characters appeared in Doraemon. The exhibition also includes characters from Perman, another manga created by Fujio," said Pitchapha.

"This is the world's largest Doraemon event. In the past, the event was organised separately by categories such as manga, animation, projection mapping and movie, but this event includes all categories."

The exhibition is divided into two zones -- Zone 1: 100% Manga Art Exhibition at Attraction Hall, 6th Floor, and Zone 2: 100% Doraemon River Park Exhibition at River Park, G Floor.

After entering Zone 1, visitors will realise that their adventure is about to begin when they see an image of Doraemon that appears to be walking to the Anywhere Door, a famous porthole that allows characters to teleport to any place and any time zone.

A replica of Fujiko F. Fujio’s working room.

The first room is a theatre where visitors can watch a special seven-minute film made for this exhibition. In the movie, Giant, a bully, forces his friends to come see his poor singing performance. He also aims to participate in a singing competition in Thailand.

Next to the theatre is a replica of Fujiko F. Fujio's working room. This room was built with a 1:1 ratio. Pitchapha explained that the props, including a table, sofa, lamp and stationery were imported from Japan. Everything was put in a specific place and angle exactly like Fujio's real working room. Some of the equipment that Fujio often used, such as pens, manuscript paper, ink and feather brushes are also featured. Additionally, there are dinosaur models, animals and plants, and illustrated books that he used as reference.

A wall next to Fujio's working room displays some memorable quotes from Doraemon. For example: "I want you to think and fight for yourself." "A person's worth is not measured solely by their test scores." And "a truly strong person will never bully the weak".

Tentomushi Comic Book Exhibition Zone is where all 45 volumes of the comics that propelled Doraemon and friends to worldwide fame are on display.

Meanwhile, Explore The Black And White Exhibition Zone showcases Fujio's timeless black and white works filled with endless imagination. The manga exhibits display speech bubbles in Japanese. However, episode titles such as The Do-Over Device, The Lying Mirror and Doraemon's Double Trouble are in Thai and English. Even without Thai subtitles, loyal fans can understand what happens in each episode because most have rewatched or re-read them several times. After the black and white collection, Colourful Doraemon Corridor displays 17 vivid pieces replicated from original artworks.

Nobita's Manga Reading Room is a zone that features select chapters from the 45 manga volumes recreated into digital format and presented through 3D projection. The highlight of this zone is a figure of Doraemon resting on his favourite snack Dorayaki. Unfortunately, photographs are not allowed with this cute figure.

Long Tale Area displays 30 replica artworks and seven sculptures from 17 long stories. As Fujio has a profound fascination with science, biology and other phenomenon, these 17 stories were inspired by these subjects. Visitors will enjoy the exciting adventures of Doraemon, Nobita and his friends as they journey through time to visit Ancient Egypt, dinosaurs and aliens in outer space.

When Doraemon has to help Nobita solve problems, the blue cat usually takes out a fascinating gadget from his four-dimensional pocket. In Doraemon Gadget Exhibition Zone, there are a variety of Doraemon gadgets such as a bamboo helicopter, time kerchief and an instant wardrobe camera. The gadgets are presented artistically as white sculptures embedded in the walls.

Located at River Park, G floor, Zone 2: 100% Doraemon River Park Exhibition displays a remarkable collection of over 90 life-sized figures of Doraemon and his friends. Characters from Perman also appear in this location. It is a nice spot for photos or just to stand and admire cute characters.

Although Doraemon has been running for many decades, its popularity continues. There have been rumours from time to time about its end. As one of the organisers, Pitchapha, a longtime fan, reassured people there is no ending.

"People imagine things. There were people who claimed a heartbreaking ending where Doraemon has to return to the future and Nobita has to live a lonely life. I really like Nobita because when I was young, I was not good at academic stuff like him. Thus, I would not want this kind of ending for him. As a die-hard fan, I don't need any ending," said Pitchapha.

In today's digital age, young people hardly watch TV and probably do not know Doraemon. Is the target audience of this event adults?

"I learned from the previous event 'Dinolab Bangkok 2025 Jurassic Domination' that families are our main target group. There were parents who went to Dinolab because their children like dinosaurs. Meanwhile, some parents came to Dinolab because they were searching for an activity for their children. I believe parents will bring their children to this event," said Pitchapha.

"The event guarantees cuteness overload. Even if you are not a fan of Doraemon, the event will bring you enjoyment and may encourage you to become a fan. In 2023, Japan Anime Movie Thailand organised the 'Junji Ito Horror House Exhibition'. We received feedback that the exhibition inspired visitors to learn more about the characters and manga. This event is another way to promote these characters to live on."