New art programme offers to turn passion into profession

Dib Bangkok and Bangkok University are accepting applications for "Art Beyond Canvas: Management In Art Industry", a joint practicum open to interested people aged over 20 from all educational backgrounds.

Set to begin on July 19, this inaugural professional development programme is a chance to learn how to transform passion into a career as curator, art manager, exhibition designer and more from prominent figures in the Thai and international art industry.

Bringing together internationally renowned guest faculty for weekend lectures, this programme will equip attendees with real-world skills and hands-on experience through its unique two-part structure.

The first part includes 42 hours of foundational classes including Art Industry Foundations and Management in Art Industry & Practice on Saturdays from July 19 to Sept 13. The latter is a 120-hour internship at a gallery, museum or art management companies where mentorship will be provided by industry professionals, from Sept 20.

Internships will be available at reputable programme partners such as the Bangkok Art Biennale Foundation, Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, Office of Contemporary Art and Culture, Jim Thompson Art Center, Bangkok City Gallery, Gallery Ver, SAC Gallery, Nova Contemporary, Bangkok Kunsthalle and ATTA Gallery.

Lecturers include Mika Yoshitake, senior curatorial director of Blum Gallery; David Teh, co-artistic director of Thailand Biennale Phuket 2025; Gridthiya Gaweewong, artistic director of Jim Thompson Art Center; Vipash Purichanont, independent curator and lecturer at Silpakorn University; artist and independent curator Chitti Kasemkitvatana; and Josh Harris, an artist and exhibition manager from the US.

The fee is 25,000 baht. Seats are limited to 40 successful candidates who must demonstrate a clear interest in developing a career in the art industry. Certificates will be granted at the end of the programme.

Applications can be made via bu.ac.th/en/featured-stories/1858 by June 30.