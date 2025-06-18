Violin virtuoso to pay tribute to gypsy music

Rising star violinist Thanatat Sriaranyakul will take to the stage for a unique and vibrant recital titled "Gypsy Fantasy Concert" at Sala Sudasiri Sobha, Lat Phrao 41 yaek 7-2, on Sunday at 4pm.

Held to celebrate his win at the 2024 Sala Free Stage, a platform that recognises outstanding young talent, the concert marks a milestone in his artistic journey and promises an evening full of passion, virtuosity and heart.

The programme is a joyful tribute to gypsy music, a style known for its emotional depth, raw energy and expressive freedom. Often romanticised yet deeply rooted in tradition, gypsy melodies have inspired countless classical composers and continue to speak directly to audiences. Thanatat embraces this rich heritage, offering both a classical and modern perspective through a carefully curated setlist.

Audiences can look forward to timeless showpieces such as Sarasate's Gypsy Airs, Hubay's Carmen Fantasie Brillante and Ravel's Tzigane -- works that challenge and showcase the violinist's full technical and expressive range.

From Dvořák's lyrical Song My Mother Taught Me to Bartók's lively Romanian Folk Dances, the recital presents music that is as emotionally charged as it is rhythmically thrilling.

In the second half, the concert takes a modern turn with gypsy jazz, featuring the works of Django Reinhardt and Stéphane Grappelli, and contemporary violinist Jason Anick.

These pieces, performed by a jazz trio with Watcharit Kerdchuen (piano), Kongtoon Pongpattana (guitar) and Sorakrich Suwarathananat (bass), bring improvisation, swing and a playful spirit into the mix -- bridging past and present.

Thanatat's artistry lies not just in his technical finesse, but in his ability to connect deeply with the music he performs. This concert is an invitation to experience the magic, flair and spontaneity of gypsy-inspired music in all its forms.