Blackpink set for record-breaking return to Bangkok

Three concert dates by K-pop icons Blackpink have sold out, with the shows taking place at Rajamangala National Stadium from Oct 24-26.

Organised by Live Nation, the girl group will perform at the "Blackpink World Tour In Bangkok" at Rajamangala National Stadium. Blackpink will be the first K-pop group to hold a concert at Thailand's largest stadium for three consecutive days.

Blackpink's fan club, Blink, is thrilled to welcome the girls -- Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa -- as a group because in recent years all members have pursued solo careers. However, this time is an odd return since no new album has been released yet.

"Blackpink World Tour In Bangkok" marks the group's first headline tour since their historic "Born Pink World Tour" (2022–2023), which became the highest-grossing tour by a girl group and drew over 1.8 million fans worldwide. With their powerful live shows and record-breaking milestones, Blackpink continues to redefine what global success looks like in pop. The group also remains the most-subscribed artist on YouTube, with over 96 million subscribers.

Live Nation Tero

Besides Asia, Blackpink will perform in North America and Europe, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Paris, Milan, Barcelona and London.

Blackpink burst onto the scene with their debut album Square One in August 2016. Since then, Blackpink has dominated charts with smash hits like DDU-DU DDU-DU and Kill This Love, solidifying their status as the world's top girl group.

As global icons, Blackpink's impact extends beyond music. Each member is a powerhouse in fashion and beauty as well, serving as ambassadors for luxury brands and shaping trends worldwide. Their collaborations with global pop stars continue to push creative boundaries and their YouTube dominance remains unparalleled.

Although tickets have sold out, fans who do not have tickets should keep checking facebook.com/livenationth. From previous experience, some tickets become available without announcement. Additionally, the organiser sometimes offers tickets for limited view seats.