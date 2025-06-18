K-drama's new flavour

On a balmy Bangkok evening, the red carpet at Iconsiam shimmered with excitement as the main cast of Good Boy -- Park Bo-gum, Kim So-hyun and Lee Sang-yi -- stepped out to greet a global press corps and legions of screaming fans. The energy was palpable, both in the room and on screen. The South Korean action-comedy series had just premiered that day (May 31) on JTBC in Korea, with international audiences tuning in on Prime Video. New episodes are available every Saturday and Sunday, with episodes five and six streaming this past weekend.

The series, created by acclaimed writer Lee Dae-il (Life On Mars) and director Shim Na-yeon (Beyond Evil), blends crime-fighting grit with buddy-cop charm. At its centre is a team of former national athletes -- now police officers --banded together to fight crime and corruption. It's an unusual premise, but one that resonates deeply with audiences seeking fresh storytelling with emotional muscle.

"If you try tom yum goong, you'll find mushrooms, vegetables and shrimp," said Park, describing the show with a smile. "Many kinds of ingredients come together perfectly to become delicious food. I think Good Boy is like that. It's fun, refreshing, and satisfying."

His co-stars chimed in with their own flavourful comparisons.

"Since Bo-gum mentioned Thai food, I'd like to choose Korean food -- bibimbap," said Kim. "Our drama has comedy, action, detective and romance. Each ingredient is perfectly combined, just like delicious bibimbap."

Lee Sang-yi completed the culinary metaphor: "Good Boy is like mangosteen. It's the best work to watch in this weather."

Park Bo-gum as Yoon Dong-ju. Prime Video Thailand

And if you ask Park, there's a perfect serving order too: "Let's have bibimbap as the main dish. On the side, have tom yum goong as the soup. After that, you can have mangosteen as dessert."

While food analogies might be playful, the preparation behind Good Boy was anything but light. Each actor underwent intense physical training to portray their athlete-turned-cop characters convincingly. Park, playing disgraced boxing champ Yoon Dong-ju, trained for over six months.

"I also did weight training to build my physical strength," Park explained. "Dong-ju is energetic and cheerful, but he has a warm and gentle heart. He's skilled and training for this role made me react faster than before."

Kim's Ji Han-na was once a national shooting prodigy. To prepare for the role, Kim immersed herself in firearms training. "Shooting requires a lot of endurance," she said. "After practising, I felt that I could tolerate loud noises more and it helped me be more courageous. My fear has gone down a bit."

For Lee, portraying fencing phenom Kim Jong-hyeon required similar dedication. "I studied fencing for about six to seven months," he said. "I learned a lot about sabre technique. Jong-hyeon is someone who thinks, plans, and decides quickly. I'm still trying to be like him."

Kim So-hyun as Ji Han-na. Prime Video Thailand

Beyond physical transformation, what grounds Good Boy is its sense of camaraderie, which the cast has developed both on and off set. The show's themes of teamwork aren't just scripted -- they're lived experiences for the actors.

"Bo-gum was performing in a musical at the time and the day I went to see it was the last show," Lee recalled. "We first met in the waiting room, then later had a meal together as a team. That's how we became close."

For Kim, stepping out of her shell was a challenge. "I'm a very introverted person," she admitted. "When they invited me to eat or go to a café, I felt awkward, but I was also grateful. Just having fun together was enough. Because everyone made the atmosphere easy, I could talk and get close to everyone naturally."

Park, in his signature warmth, added: "Whenever I had free time, I would think of them. I would say I missed them. We'd eat together, tour restaurants in Busan, go to cafés and watch musicals. We became even closer while filming."

These bonds translated beautifully on screen, as seen in standout sequences like the intense action scene in a paint factory at the end of episode one -- a highlight for Park.

"We filmed that for two days," he shared. "I was very impressed with the script and wanted to do a good job. We worked closely with the director and action team. It was very worthwhile. When I saw the final scene, I felt proud."

Lee Sang-yi as Kim Jong-hyeon. Prime Video Thailand

Kim also recalled that early episode as a personal milestone. "At the time, I didn't have much action sense or technique," she said. "There were moments I wasn't satisfied, but I monitored myself and realised how I could improve. It was meaningful because it was the first action scene shown to everyone."

While action scenes tested the cast's endurance, quieter moments were just as memorable.

"For me," Lee said, "it was the special investigation team's office scenes. Everyone comes from different backgrounds and slowly builds teamwork. There's a war of nerves in the office and sometimes we had to hold back laughter".

The trio crafted their characters with care, choosing not to base them on real-life figures but instead build from the script's emotional truths.

"When preparing for Dong-ju," Park said, "I wanted to fully understand the character as the writer described it. I had a lot of discussions with the writer and director to create this character".

Kim approached Han-na with similar focus. "She may look calm on the outside, like a still candle flame," she explained, "but inside, she has determination and a fiery heart. I tried to convey these aspects."

Good Boy (2025) Prime Video Thailand

The show's celebration of athleticism has also stirred public interest in lesser-known sports.

"I know shooting is classified as a non-mainstream sport," Kim said, "but athletes like Kim Ye-ji are helping make it more popular. As an actress who plays a sniper, I'm very happy. I hope more people experience its charm".

Park echoed that sentiment. "While preparing for Good Boy, I started to become more interested in international athletes," he said. "There are many sports people may not know. I think all athletes are commendable. They carry great responsibility. I hope they stay healthy and happy."

Lee, known for his versatility -- from romantic leads to chilling villains -- was asked which role he prefers. "It would be too difficult to choose," he said with a laugh. "I try to do my best in every role. I hope everyone will cheer me on as I take on new challenges."

Park, ever the supportive colleague, added: "What I felt working with Sang-yi -- and also as a fan -- is that in each role, not only his appearance but also his speech, facial expressions and details are different. I think he'll show many new sides through future roles."

And of course -- their love for Thailand lit up the room. Park expressed heartfelt gratitude: "First of all, no matter when I come to Thailand, Thai fans always welcome me brightly. I thank them for the love and encouragement. My work schedule has been very busy, but my fans have made all the fatigue disappear. For me, it is a very happy work schedule."

Kim echoed the sentiment: "I really like Thailand. I also really love Thai food. And every time I come here, everyone always welcomes me with a bright smile which gives me great energy. I always feel that I have positive energy. That is why I really love Thailand."

And for Lee, this was his first Thai visit. "I love to eat. Luckily, Thai food is very delicious. I have been happy throughout my time in Thailand. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

A scene from Good Boy. Prime Video Thailand