'Jurassic World Rebirth' filmed in Thailand, boosting local economy

The Department of Tourism is celebrating the release of a blockbuster movie Jurassic World: Rebirth (2025) filmed in Thailand from June to July 2024 with a production budget exceeding 400 million baht.

The movie utilizes stunning locations across three southern provinces - Krabi, Phang Nga and Trang - showcasing Thailand’s natural beauty. It created jobs for more than 2,245 Thais, including production crews and local service providers.

The announcement said the film’s production benefited from Thailand’s attractive incentive program, which offers a 20% cash rebate to foreign productions. This policy had been instrumental in drawing major international projects, helping to stimulate the local economy and promote Thailand as a premier filming destination.

Key filming sites included Khao Phanom Bencha National Park and Huai To Waterfall in Krabi, Koh Kradan in Trang and Ao Phang Nga National Park in Phang Nga. These locations provided the lush tropical forests, waterfalls and pristine beaches that form the backdrop for the movie’s dinosaur-filled scenes.

The movie is scheduled for worldwide release on July 2 this year and is expected to beneit tourism by highlighting Thailand’s scenic landscapes. Local tourism operators anticipate increased visitor interest, especially in less-visited areas featured in the film, such as Ao Luek and Ban Bakan village in Krabi.

This surge is expected to boost hotel bookings and benefit local businesses, including tour operators and transport services, according to the anouncement.

Jurassic World: Rebirth, starring Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey and Rupert Friend, continues the legacy of the globally successful franchise, bringing international attention to Thailand’s unique natural heritage while contributing significantly to the country’s film and tourism sectors.